BBQ Brawl season 4 is filmed in a super sporty location, which is completely new following the first three competition seasons being shot much further afield. This time, camera crews have moved on and set up camp in a different place. So, where is BBQ Brawl filmed?

Twelve new contenders are ready to show off their ‘cue to captains Bobby Flay, Anne Burrell, and Sunny Anderson. They serve up tacos in hopes of impressing the captains and California-inspired smoky feasts. However, it’s not just the incredible food catching viewers’ eyes but the beautiful views behind them…

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for City Harvest

Where is BBQ Brawl filmed?

BBQ Brawl season 4 is filmed at Half Moon Bay in California. The ten episodes were shot in Northern California with chefs Bobby Flay, Anne Burrell, and Sunny Anderson as coaches, while the contestants are from all over the USA.

Half Moon Bay is home to the Santa Maria-style BBQ and is on the coast, about 35 minutes south of San Francisco. Several fans noticed that, during the first episode, the Californian beach was mentioned.

Santa Maria barbecues were developed along the Golden State’s coast. The Santa Maria grill is open-air with no cover and made with large iron grates whose distance from the fire can be adjusted with a crank.

Half Moon Bay: Location and sports

Half Moon Bay is known for its surfing community and is home to a very popular pumpkin festival in October. The small city includes a string of beaches along the bay, such as Half Moon Bay State Beach.

It is popular for Mavericks, a big-wave surf location, and is called Half Moon Bay because of its crescent shape. The place was founded in the 1840s as San Benito, and then as its fishing community grew, it was renamed Spanishtown.

In 1874, it was again renamed Half Moon Bay. After rail and road connections in the early 1900s, the town grew. The foggy weather of the coast made the town a popular destination for booze-running during Prohibition.

BBQ Brawl left its original location

The show was originally filmed in Austin, Texas, for seasons 1 to 3 but switched the location up for season 4. Star Hill Ranch is specifically where camera crews set up their shots for the first three seasons.

Producers moved the show location to put a spotlight on a regional style of barbecuing. Alongside Half Moon Bay, the contestants also got busy in Long Branch Saloon, just a few miles out of town in the main location.

Its new location at Half Moon Bay has 4 million visitors. In 2019 alone, 3.72 million Americans took part in surfing activities across the world, and the global surf industry was valued at over $10 billion that same year.

WATCH BBQ BRAWL ON FOOD NETWORK EVERY MONDAY AT 9/8C