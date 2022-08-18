











One word, two clues: Malibu. Selena + Chef has moved its filming location to a seafront home, where Gomez will be cooking up a storm with a line-up of talented cooks, including first in-person chef Gordon Ramsay.

For its fourth season, following the popularity of the HBO series, Selena decided to set up camp inside a place she – and the Disney fans who grew up watching Wizards of Waverley Place and Hannah Montana – will know all too well.

Catching on yet? Well, Reality Titbit has the scoop on where the fourth season has been shot and when the crew took the actress and singer to the new location…. The sky is more blue in Malibu!

Where is Selena + Chef season 4 filmed?

Selena + Chef season 4 was filmed in Malibu, specifically at the same property where Disney Channel‘s Hannah Montana was primarily shot. The beach house is also where drama series Big Little Lies was based.

That beach house is actually located at 30760 Broad Beach Road, in Malibu. Selena brought her family and friends with her for the journey – a vacation’s throw away from the usual visits of her roommates and grandparents!

Selena once appeared on three episodes of Hannah Montana as Mikayla, making the whole visit totally ironic. Zillow estimates its value to be north of $8.5 million, but the house is currently off the market.

Inside the Hannah Montana house

Miley Cyrus’s character lived in the beach house with her dad and brother on Hannah Montana. However, the series was also shot at Tribune Studios (now Sunset Bronson Studios) in Los Angeles, California.

The property, which was used for its backyard shot in the Disney series, is now currently rentable, starting at $4,000 to $6,000 a night, depending on the time of year. With six bedrooms and six bathrooms, you’ll never get bored!

From the kitchen island, visitors can see the entirety of the ocean front. Fancy a stay there? You can rent the home on VRBO, which has been fully remodelled and sleeps 12. There’s even a private patio you can listen to the waves on.

Previous Selena + Chef locations

Selena filmed former seasons of the HBO Max show from the comfort of her own home. Having launched the series in the lockdown, she usually cooks in the kitchen while speaking to chefs virtually, who guide her through it.

Each 10-episode season of the show is shot in about two to three weeks. So no, we won’t be seeing any more of Selena’s Los Angeles home while she cooks up a storm, meaning Gordon Ramsay never set foot in her place, either.

Once owned by singer Tom Petty, Selena’s home is based in the Encino area of the Californian city. The huge mansion, boasting 11,500-square feet is completely different to the quaint 3-bedroom home she grew up at in Grand Prairie.

