Emilie Rose Bishop on Guy’s Grocery Games is known for being a chef. However, the Food Network host is a talented musician away from TV. Let’s get to know Emilie on the popular cooking show.

Alongside chef Guy Fieri, Emilie has been cooking up a treat on the show. She is one of several celebrated chefs who have taken part in the cooking series, but who is Emilie and where is she now? We’ve got the lowdown.

Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Meet Emilie on Guy’s Grocery Games

Emilie “Mimi” Rose Bishop is a chef and musician. She is a Sturgeon Bay Chef who is originally from the area but moved back in 2019, before making the move to Los Angeles by 2023 for work.

She works as a sous chef at The Green. Emilie worked in restaurants throughout the country from 13. She started as a dishwasher and immediately fell in love with anything and everything revolving around food, cooking, and restaurants.

Emilie began working as a Chief Mixologist at iNG restaurant in the Fulton Market, working closely with Chef Homaro Cantu. She was also once a barista during the mornings in Milwaukee. The star was also a host on Check, Please!

Inside the chef’s music career

The jazz vocalist hails from Door County, Wisconsin. Based in Los Angeles, she often hosts gigs at cabaret bars and writes in her Instagram bio: “I cook and I sing. Sometimes simultaneously. Sometimes I get paid for it too.”

Signed with Fifty Fifty Music, Emilie has released one album named after herself, called Emilie (20th Anniversary Reissue). She specializes in traditional jazz singing, although she has songwriting experience in pop and modern rock.

By the age of three, the GGG star knew she wanted to sing for a living. Emilie has since worked in multiple Michelin-starred restaurants, including Moto, but has shown her singing voice at several venues across the US!

Emilie’s experience on GGG

Emilie Bishop on Guy’s Grocery Games went on to become best friends “forever” with co-stars Gabriel Justin and Jaime K Doganes. She has starred in four episodes, including with these fellow chefs, from 2018 to 2020.

Season 19 Episode 3 saw Emilie take part in the $12 Meal Showdown in 2018. She then appeared on the Food Network show in 2019, on August 28, after moving from Chicago to Sturgeon Bay to join the Union Supper Pub.

She was a contestant on Fieri’s show in October 2018, filming in Santa Rosa, California. It was her second time, returning to film a redemption episode. She combines cooking and singing while traveling the USA and Puerto Rico.