The Crime Scene Kitchen season 2 winners ended up taking home $100K after doing some serious baking and detective work. The duo currently owns their personal small businesses. However, they are now planning to make the most of their big winnings, but who won Crime Scene Kitchen?

Fox‘s cooking competition Crime Scene Kitchen isn’t like any other show. Chef teams of two are challenged to scour the kitchen for clues and ingredients to figure out what was baked. We’ve got the latest on the show’s winners.

Photo by FOX via Getty Images

Who won Crime Scene Kitchen season 2?

Amber Croom and Yassmeen Haskins won Crime Scene Kitchen season 2. They were the unexpected duo to win but took home the $100K prize during the August 14 episode on Fox.

They even baked the wrong mystery dessert but still managed to be crowned the winners. The classically trained baking duo beat out the other two teams when they made a dark and stormy cake, before changing to pina colada.

Self-taught bakers Steph Hsu and Sin Yi Cherry Lau appeared to be the favorites to win. But none of the three teams correctly deciphered the cake flavor. However, Amber and Yas won due to their impeccable cake-decorating skills!

Amber and Yas start a joint venture

Amber and Yas didn’t just win Crime Scene Kitchen and splash the money. They are opening a community-focused bakery called Beye Beignets, where they pledge to help their community – and bake beignets!

Their venture is a pop-up collaboration over the summer of 2023, selling beignets, coffee, and lemonade. Situated in Baltimore and DMV, they serve the 32nd Street Farmer’s Market every Saturday from 7 am to 12 pm.

Fans can also visit their pop-up stall every Thursday for a mid-week treat at the Canton Waterfront Festival, from 5 pm to 10 pm. They’ve even been frying up beignets at Baltimore’s Crab Fest!

Crime Scene Kitchen winners – season 1

The winners of Crime Scene Kitchen season 1 are friends Natalie Collins-Fish and Luis Flores from Las Vegas. Natalie continues to make cakes for clients, which are still available to be purchased.

Both Natalie and Luis have stayed close friends, with her son Leo often getting cuddles from Uncle Luis. He is also staying busy by continuing to make sweet treats in the kitchen.

Luis’ business, Mac Daddy Macs, is still thriving. The master pastry chef makes macaroons but had to take a break from doing it full-time “to make ends meet” in November 2022. During his free time from work, he makes limited boxes.