90 Day Fiance: Are Stephanie and Ryan still together?











Stephanie and Ryan’s journey has been featured on 90 Day Fiance, but as time has gone on, fans are wondering if they are still a couple.

The TLC series has showcased the trials and tribulations that come with falling in love with someone across the borders.

Stephanie Harris and Ryan Carr’s relationship appears rocky in recent episodes, and viewers want the latest on whether they are still together.

So, where are Stephanie and Ryan now? Here’s your latest update…

Screenshot: Stephanie, 90 Day Fiance, TLC Facebook

Who are Stephanie and Ryan?

Spa business and weight loss company owner Stephanie Harris, 52, is from Grand Rapids in Michigan.

Ryan Carr is her 27-year-old fiance from Ladyville, Belize.

They first met while Stephanie was on holiday in Belize, where they realised they had a spark between them.

The couple recently got engaged, shortly before facing issues in their relationship, such as Stephanie catching him speaking to other women.

Stephanie calls herself a “sugar mama”, but admitted she slept with his cousin following an argument.

Omg. This fight with Stephanie and Ryan. Girl went into details I didn’t need to know 😩 #90DayFiance — Megan🐱 (@megannnv) February 22, 2021

Stephanie and Ryan: What happened?

After they first met, they decided to apply for a K-1 visa.

To make sure she wanted him to become her husband, Stephanie went back out to Belize to see him and confirm her thoughts.

However, her return didn’t appear to go well, with Stephanie accusing Ryan of not using protection with her.

The Stephanie and Ryan relationship is extremely hard to watch. I would generally say age is just a number. However, in this relationship, there is too much of an age difference. She needs to let him go and move on. #90dayfiance — Jennifer (@texasgem0) February 22, 2021

Are Stephanie and Ryan still together?

At the time of writing, they have not confirmed a split

But, rumour has it that Stephanie has visited Belize to split with Ryan.

She has also been spotted with a mystery man spotted in the background of a recent video on her Instagram.

Some fans think it’s his cousin Harris, or a rumoured man going by the name of Quincy Carver.

However, some believe it’s actually her fiance, with one fan adding that it is “none other than Ryan” in the post.

One Reddit user said they caught Stephanie filming at a Belize resort, adding she dumps Ryan for his cousin, as reported by Screen Rant.

Although Ryan’s last post with Stephanie was posted six weeks ago, she doesn’t have any pictures with him on Instagram.

Looking at their hands, Stephanie is wearing a ring on her engagement finger, whereas Ryan’s cannot be seen on his left hand in recent pictures.

