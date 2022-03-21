90 Day Fiance fans don't believe Ximena is as young as she claims













Ximena’s relationship with Mike is documented on 90 Day Fiance, but there’s one specific claim that some fans don’t believe: her age. Multiple viewers have been disclaiming that she is a 25-year-old single mom.

It comes after a screenshot of Ximena Morales’ DMs claiming that a scene between Mike and her kids is allegedly fake surfaced on social media… another thing to add to Mike Berk and Ximena Morales‘ rollercoaster drama on season 5.

When Ximena’s mother appeared on the TLC show, questions about Ximena’s real age heightened, with many thinking she looks far too young to have a grandchild already, and assumed she had the star at a young age.

Reality Titbit has uncovered all the clues regarding her real age and what fans are saying.

How old is Ximena on 90 Day Fiance?

Ximena has claimed she is 25 years old, and is a single mom to two children. Mike, on the other hand, is 34 years old, which means they have a ten-year age gap between them. This is despite fans thinking he could be older.

The couple have recently discussed IVF as an option for Mike to have biological babies with Ximena, after she confessed to him that she got surgery to stop her body from being able to have children.

Despite her constant claims that she is 25, viewers haven’t been quick to believe her, and are making claims that she must be way older than she says. It comes after Ximena called Mike’s friend Nelcy an “old lady.”

The TLC star recently shared pictures on her Instagram while she celebrated her birthday, which involved having ’25’ blown up in balloons (and on her cake!). Plus, she doesn’t have any clear wrinkles on her face.

Ximena’s mom is cute. She looks young af to be a mother of an adult child AND a grandmother. She must’ve had Ximena at a very young age. #90dayfiancebefore90days #90DayFiance — Nearsighted Fury 👓 (@spoiELLEd) March 21, 2022

Fans don’t believe Ximena is 25

Viewers have made consistent claims that they don’t think Ximena is 25, and think she is older than she says. Several fans also made the assumption that she may be the same age as her stepmother.

As she had children at a young age, this only has people questioning her even more. Ximena had her firstborn at the age of 15, which is why he is ten years old already, despite the 90 Day star only being her in 20s.

A confused fan wrote: “Ximena had a kid at 15 years old but at 25 she’s too young to get married.” While another said: “I’ll never believe she’s 24. If she’s 24 she’s had a real hard life.”

“Ximena’s like 35. What’s she talking about being REALLY young? I’m not saying that’s old or anything,” a viewer posted.

One Twitter user reacted: “Ximena called Nelcy and old lady. She looks twice the age Nelcy does!”

Am I the one who thinks that there’s NO way ximena is NO 24 years old???? #90DayFiance — deb (@djb3117) March 21, 2022

Are Mike and Ximena still together?

Mike and Ximena appear to be together on 90 Day Fiance, but social media says otherwise. While he often shares “throwback pictures” to when they dated on the show, there is not one picture of him on her Instagram.

It looks like she could be hinting at an unconfirmed rumor that perhaps they are no longer together, but there is the possibility that she may be bound by a TLC contract not to post anything. Despite this, Mike still posts photos of them.

They just got engaged on the recent Before the 90 Days episode, so the real test is to see whether she is wearing a ring in any recent photos. We can see a sparkling piece of jewellery on her finger [see below]!

Mike also recently said “she is worth it” to a fan in his Instagram comments, showing just how much he cares for her. However, Ximena was seen telling him she isn’t in love with him during a March 2022 episode.

