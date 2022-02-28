











Ben and Mahogany have been perhaps one of the biggest shocks of the latest 90 Day Fiance season, as he embarks on a journey to meet her in person. However, their age difference has left fans curious.

This season, these couples are all figuring out whether a real-life relationship could work after first meeting online: Usman and Kim, Caleb and Alina, Hamza and Memphis, Mike and Ximena, Gino and Jasmine, and Ben and Mahogany.

Ben is the Michigan guy who many fear may be the latest victim of a catfish, as he talks to someone online called Mahogany. However, the latest series of events had fans questioning why he’s dating someone in her early twenties.

Ben from 90 Day Fiance’s age

Ben looks far younger than his real age, which is currently 52 years old. Age wasn’t a big deal for the 90 Day Fiance star when it came to dating, which is why he wasn’t bothered that Mahogany is in her twenties.

He has four children, three of which agreed to appear on the show. Ben was also married to the mother of his children for 24 years until they split up.

The star’s youngest daughter explained that her father tends to get lost in his relationships, although Ben did say he broke up with a different young girlfriend for demanding too much time from him.

How old is Mahogany?

Mahogany told Ben she is 24 years old and is thought to have been born in 1997 in Lima, Peru. She said her parents were the reason she couldn’t be with Ben, as they disapproved of their relationship due to the age gap.

But a bigger discovery came later. When Ben eventually met her parents, he discovered that she was not 24 like she mentioned, but was actually 22 – the same age as his daughter, which he previously said he couldn’t do.

Her age was revealed after he first met her, despite rumors that had claimed Mahogany could be a catfish. This was not true, but the apartment she showed Ben around had him confused, as she said she lived with her parents.

Ben you can definitely find a super attractive woman in her late 30s…why do you insist on this early 20s girl at your big age?! #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/DLqYOIUxR3 — valentine princess jade (@MoparJade) February 28, 2022

Fans question age difference

Looking through social media, it’s clear that several viewers are confused about Ben dating someone who is two years older than his daughter. He revealed that dating someone the same age as his child is where he draws the line.

One confused fan said: “Ben was ok with dating a girl two years older than his daughter but being the same age as his daughter is where he draws the line?“

Another wrote: “True that! Plus, if Ben & Mahogany did become husband & wife what happens in 30 years? She’s a widow in her 50s? He has a daughter her age after all. His son should be dating her. Come on Ben.“

“Ben: Love knows no age…as long as she’s 30 years YOUNGER…#90DayFiance“, a Twitter user posted.

Why is no one talking about mahogany and the fact that she lied about her age. Also Ben has a daughter who’s 22, but if mahogany was 24 it would be ok. Lollll ok buddy. #90DayFiance — justhere4 (@indie_vidualist) February 28, 2022

