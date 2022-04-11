90 Day Fiance fans support Nelcy after Mike Berk 'turned on her'













Nelcy isn’t a full-time 90 Day Fiance cast member, but she often appears in scenes to advise Mike Berk on his relationship with Ximena Morales. Alongside her partner John, fans are now backing her after Mike ‘turned on her’.

Ximena and Mike’s relationship has hit the brakes, despite his romantic gesture of proposing during a dinner. Three months after the proposal, she revealed she loved him but was not in love with him.

Mike asked John’s girlfriend, Nelcy, to join him and Ximena on video chat so she could translate for them because Nelcy is fluent in his now-exes’ Columbian language. She advised Mike she didn’t think Ximena is “happy with him.”

However, recent episodes show Mike appears to be ‘turning on Nelcy’ despite her supportive role in his relationship. Fans are now backing her and are eager to find out more about his friend’s personal life.

Who is Nelcy on 90 Day Fiance?

Nelcita, who is nicknamed “Nelcy”, is friends with Mike Berk, and in a relationship with his other close buddy John. She is a mother to a young boy, and works as a social justice and mental health advocate.

She has become a recurring supporting cast member on 90 Day Fiance, and speaks fluent Columbian. This is where she has often helped to translate communication between Mike and Ximena, who usually use a translator app.

As per In Touch Weekly, Mike has admitted to slamming his friends John and Nelcy by calling them “clout chasers”, but said it was an “old comment”. John, Nelcy’s partner, has been friends with the TLC star since they were eight years old.

We all need a friend like Nelcy. Someone who has our back. #90DayFiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days pic.twitter.com/1asAW2KDWF — Madnessxo27 (@madnessxo27) March 14, 2022

Her friendship with Mike Berk

When Ximena revealed her dislike for Mike “watching her while she sleeps” and other habits, Nelcy was there for Mike to translate their conversation as she speaks fluent Columbian.

Nelcy has always been honest with Mike, especially as she hears Ximena’s comments on Mike first-hand before letting her friend know what she is saying. When Nelcy spoke to Mike, she revealed:

I personally don’t want to be with someone like that. She’s literally disgusted by you and I don’t think she’s happy with you and I don’t think she has love for you. She’s not there for the right reasons.

Ximena and Nelcy haven’t ever been each other’s best fans, which includes Mike’s now-ex calling her an “old lady” and his friend advising Mike to up and leave the relationship. Recently, Mike shouted at Nelcy on the April 10th episode.

He told her to shut up and leave, despite her previous attempts to support her friend. She told Ximena she thought she had treated Mike badly, but fans came to the conclusion Mike had turned on Nelcy as of the recent episode.

Fans support Nelcy as he ‘turns on her’

Viewers have been backing Nelcy since she joined 90 Day Fiance, especially because the majority feel she is right within the advice she gives Mike. Several even said she was their favorite on the show!

A fan wrote on Twitter that they felt Mike turned on Nelcy. They said: “I really don’t like how Mike turned on Nelcy and told her to shut up when all she ever did was look out for him.”

Another said: “How is Mike saying he doesn’t want Nelcy in his relationship with Ximena when he literally brought her in to translate & he was asking her for advice?“

“Mike brought Nelcy into his relationship and now he’s confused on why she has an opinion on his relationship?“, questioned a confused viewer on social media. However, Nelcy and Mike continue to be friends following the episode.

They went live, along with John, on Instagram shortly after the drama ended.

Nelcy is not getting enough credit for being an unpaid translator-turned-relationship therapist #90DayFiance #BeforeThe90Days — Anna Levy (@AnnaPhilomena) March 7, 2022

