90 Day Fiance: When is Robert and Anny's baby due date in 2021?

The fan favourite couple, who are already parents to their first child, has been updating followers on their pregnancy journey.

When they appeared on the latest ep, viewers wanted to know how long they had to wait until the couple would be welcoming their new baby.

We already know that the TLC couple are due this year, but the question is, when is Robert and Anny’s due date? Reality Titbit explores your Qs.

Fans question 90 Day Fiance couple’s due date

Viewers noticed that Anny looks ready to give birth, like co-star Loren.

She was seen with a baby bump on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, which led fans to question whether she is due any time soon.

One fan said: “Watching Pillow Talk for 1st time in forever. Anny is gorg, didn’t know she was pregnant again!.”

Another said: “Awww! Loren and Anny both are ready to have their second babies any day now.”

Many cooed over the couple being pregnant again, with some trying to work out how many children that means Robert now has.

“Anny really agreed to be that man 5th baby mama”, said a fan.

When is Robert and Anny’s baby due?

September 17, 2021

Anny posted an Instagram post which revealed she was 31 weeks pregnant on July 16, meaning she should be due around mid-September.

So far, she has not uploaded any pictures of a potential early arrival.

Just six days ago, Robert uploaded an Instagram photo of them on vacation, which shows Anny continuing to sport a baby bump.

As they are away on holiday, it is unlikely that the 90 Day Fiance star is ready to give birth in the next few days.

Fans may think she is ready to pop on the episodes, but we still have just under a month to wait for their second baby to arrive!

Robert and Anny: Children

In July 2020, Robert and Anny welcomed daughter Brenda Aaliyah into the world, and it wasn’t long before they fell pregnant again.

They are also raising Robert’s five-year-old son, Bryson, together.

Robert is the father of six children, with four of which he reportedly does not see or take part in their lives.

The 90 Day Fiance couple are soon-to-be raising and looking after three children, after their new baby boy arrives.

