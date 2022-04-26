











Chuck Potthast revealed he is scared to date again, but 90 Day Fiance fans are rooting for him after he jokily told them to “sign him up” for the Single Life spin-off. After leaving his ex-wife Megan, things haven’t been easy.

He first found fame when his daughter Elizabeth joined the TLC series, and has now become a regular cast member on 90 Day Diaries. Chuck’s ex-wife is now on viewer’s minds, who wonder what happened to her.

Since splitting from Megan, Chuck is apprehensive but ready to enter the dating world again, and potentially find a new wife to enjoy his spare time with. Luckily, he’s on the perfect show to do just that…

90 DAY FIANCE: Who are Elizabeth Potthast’s sisters?

90 Day Fiancé | Before the 90 Days Season 5 Trailer BridTV 6915 90 Day Fiancé | Before the 90 Days Season 5 Trailer 910039 910039 center 22403

Who is Chuck’s ex-wife?

Chuck’s ex-wife is Pamela Putnam, who has remarried to a man named Walter since their split. The former couple share seven children together, including David, Charles, Daniel, Michael, Jennifer, Rebekah, and Elizabeth.

She is the agency owner of Stellar Talent & Image-Faith Based Agency, a modelling and acting representative firm based in Tampa, Florida. Pamela doesn’t appear on 90 Day Fiance but is heavily involved in Elizabeth’s life.

Pamela is also a board member on Movie Guide, which she has been part of since October 2020. The talent agent has been running her own company for over 12 years but was previously a director at modelling firm Barbizon USA.

Chuck and Pamela got married when he was just 18 years old. At the time, she was expecting their first son, David Potthast (who doesn’t appear on the TLC show), so they tied the knot while she was eight months pregnant!

They later had six more children, but their marriage failed after 20 years which led to them getting divorced.

After hearing Chuck share his heart, all I want to say is Hey Chuck Hey. 🥰 They are going to be lined up for you boo. Seems like you have a heart of gold for the people you love. #Survivor #90DayDiaries #90DayFiance — Shewonna (@Shewonna) April 26, 2022

Chuck revealed he is now hoping to date again, but has some fears to face first. He worries that his ostomy bag, which he wears following his bladder cancer diagnosis in 2016, could affect his experience when it comes to finding love.

He had opened up to relationship coach Joy on 90 Day Diaries about his fears, and apologized for getting emotional while telling his story. She said that his story may ultimately lead to him finding happiness with a partner.

“It’s going to make somebody fall in love with you,” she said. And fans agree. Many were shocked at Chuck’s vulnerable side, with several relaying how they had never seen this emotional side to his personality before.

REVEALED: What is Elizabeth Potthast’s family business?

Fans root for Chuck’s ‘Single Life’

Since Chuck declared his nerves to get back on the dating scene, 90 Day Diaries fans have began rooting for him. Some went as far as to urge him to join the show’s spin-off Single Life while looking for a new lady.

When TLC star Vanessa told Chuck that “we want you on Single Life”, he responded: “Sign me up, sounds like fun.”

One co-star’s name that keeps being recommended to him is Colt’s mom Debbie. A follower told him on Instagram their opinion and said: “Chuck, you should date Debbie, Colt’s mom.”

Another fan wrote: “Does anyone think that Chuck and Deb should date?? I think they would make a cute couple.“

“I never knew this [his cancer diagnosis] about Chuck at all. I feel for him. I think he is very brave. He needs a special woman. Hoping he’ll find that person soon,” a viewer reacted on Twitter.

So, am I the only one that just adores Chuck after seeing this episode of 90 day diaries? My heart just goes out to him and I can so relate about being scared to date again because of certain physical issues. Good Luck Chuck!! Rootin’ for you! #90daydiaries #90DayFiance — Angie (@flufferskitty) April 26, 2022

WATCH 90 DAY DIARIES ON TLC EVERY MONDAY AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK