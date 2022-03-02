90 Day Fiance’s David Murphey is dating six Ukrainian women after Lana













David met Lana during a holiday to Ukraine, but was met with debunked rumors by friends and family who thought that she was a scammer (she wasn’t). He has now moved on to other women from the same country.

Their romance came to light on Before the 90 Days Season 4, which was described as “unusual” by several viewers. Since filming for the dating series wrapped, David and Lana have gone their separate ways.

David has spilled all following his split, detailing how he wants to move to Ukraine. It comes while the Russian president and troops invade Ukraine, dominating news headlines.

What happened between David and Lana?

Lana recently confirmed on her Instagram – on what now appears to be a different account to her usual page – that she is not in a relationship with David. She also added that she doesn’t talk to him, when a fan asked if they still speak.

It comes just months after David reportedly told followers in May 2021 that he was still with Lana. He also kept pictures up on his Instagram of them hanging out, but the last post of them together was back in 2020.

However, just days ago he revealed he hasn’t spoken to her for months. He said on The Domenick Nati Show that he spoke to Lana on Saturday and she is still upset with him because he stopped talking to her

Lana revealed some other secrets about the show, including claims that 90 Day Fiance is 90 percent scripted.

She also said: “Did not participate in tell-all because the show did not allow the truth to be told and I no longer wanted to participate in this stupidity that they created.”

Reports also say that Lana was spotted on another dating site. However, Lana claimed that their engagement was “just for the show“ in the first place.

David is dating six Ukrainian women

David revealed on The Domenick Nati Show that, when he went to Ukraine and saw Lana, he was really going there to meet another girl. He added that he has “never been stood up” by anyone before.

Despite rumors circling, he is also not dating Amira, and claimed that they are just hanging out. While he wouldn’t answer if they are being romantic with each other, he confirmed they are not living together.

However, he did admit that he is currently dating six different Ukrainian women and wants to move there. Another point he made was that he “only gave Lana $500 a year for seven years.”

David and Lana will also not be a couple again. He said he never slept with Lana because there is “no time during filming”, before claiming he was not in love with her and would never get back together with her.

Is Lana still living in Ukraine?

Lana shared footage on social media from within a Ukrainian bomb shelter, which used to be a subway station. This proves that she is still living in her native country at the time of writing.

She captioned the picture she shared on Instagram with the words “very scary”, according to Blog Dady. On Friday February 25th, Lana thanked her followers for reaching out to her during the invasion.

The 90 Day star has also asked followers if they know the procedure for accepting refugees from Ukraine to the United States – the same country where David lives – and Canada.

