90 Day star Memphis is the real breadwinner in relationship with Hamza













Memphis Smith gave the impression that she has a decent income when she asked Hamza Moknii to sign a prenup before marriage. This has left 90 Day viewers curious about her net worth since joining the TLC show.

Memphis is best known for starring on TLC’s 90 Day Fiance, but when she’s not busy filming, Hamza’s beau is busy working hard to save people’s lives. It’s a job she has been performing since 2012.

The 34-year-old mom-of-two met Hamza Moknii online just eight months before her 90 Day Fiancé debut. Since then, she hasn’t held back from making sure her money isn’t at risk – leaving us with questions about her fortune.

RELATIONSHIPS: Memphis travelled for almost 10 hours to visit Hamza in his hometown

Fans question Memphis Smith’s income

Memphis Smith’s determination to protect her money has seriously confused fans, especially as she just passed the board for her nursing career and previously lived on the streets. Viewers have made their own assumptions as a result.

While others take her prenup requirements as a suggestion she has money, others think she is just being careful. One viewer has this conclusion: “She just passed her board, so hasn’t been working for long – probably has student loan debt.

“She obviously doesn’t come from money based on her backstory of living on the streets and foster care. It seems like she’s trying to protect future but that isn’t how it works.“

Another wrote: “Memphis account must be full of money the way she’s stressing out about this prenup. #90DayFiance.”

“How much money does Memphis actually have? #90DayFiance?” was another question brought up by a confused fan.

Her net worth explored

Reality Titbit has estimated that Memphis’ net worth is around $1million. While unconfirmed, she hasn’t made it onto the list of the richest 90 Day stars, but has a steady income from the TV show and her nursing salary.

Reports state that 90 Day Fiancé stars – such as Memphis – apparently make about $1,000 to $1,500 per episode of the show, resulting in about $15,000 per season of the show. This money goes towards her, as well as Hamza and two kids.

Current and former stars like David Murphey, Darcey Silva and Larissa Dos Santos Lima are some of the highest earners that have been featured on the TLC show, according to Life and Style Mag.

According to Indeed, the average salary for a nurse practitioner is $68,563 per year in Michigan. So overall, Memphis could be bringing in at least $80,000 a year! This is said to be substantially higher than that of the average American.

Speculation about Memphis’ money came after she discovered she will be responsible for Hamza’s financials for ten years, from the day they get married. This was a shock to her after uncovering the rules of his spousal visa.

Clearly Memphis forgot to research the spousal visa and the fact that she’d be responsible for him financially for 10 years 🙄🤦🏻‍♀️🤣#90DayFiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days pic.twitter.com/EDNErFukKB — realityfun (@realityfun2) March 21, 2022

Hamza’s job and background

Hamza is currently unemployed, but currently lives with his mother and his sister in Tunisia. The kickboxer is thought to get a salary of his own from 90 Day Fiance, which matches Memphis’ TLC earnings.

However, as she lives in a higher-paying country and has multiple income streams, Memphis is the breadwinner in their relationship, with two kids to feed as well. The star also makes money on Cameo, where she charges £30 (almost $40).

Before Memphis flew to Tunisia, Hamza’s mom expressed her worries about him dating, and planning to marry, Memphis. She said: “I’m anxious her lifestyle is different from ours.“

Hamza explained: “In our traditions, it’s not allowed for a man and a woman to sleep together outside marriage. How I see things if two people love each other s*x before marriage is normal.“

