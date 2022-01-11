90 Days was all Loren and Alexei needed to secure the big bucks











Loren and Alexei are best known for starring on TLC’s 90 Day Fiance. But now they have their own spin-off, viewers are eager to find out just how much they earn from their everyday jobs.

The couple met by chаnce when Loren went on a vacation to Israel. And ever since, almost in a spark of fate, they have been faced with a series of problems, which has included navigating the borders.

Although they didn’t have much money before the show, it appears that the stars have now made a comfortable life for themselves since going on Before The 90 Days.

Loren and Alexei pre-90 Day Fiance

Although Alexei was a medic at the time, their previous living situation involved harsh conditions and struggling with financial issues when they first appeared on 90 Day Fiance.

Then when they prepared for Alexei’s arrival in the US, Loren left her job as an executive assistant and moved to Parkland, Florida. However, this meant that they were both out of employment and had to live at her parent’s home.

With financial difficulties facing them, they had no choice and were left scrambling to find new jobs. Luckily, their appearance on the TLC show meant they were able to be paid a salary to keep them going.

What do Loren and Alexei do for a living?

Since 2017, Loren has been an ambassador for the Tourette Association of America. She claims that the role “isn’t just a job” but a passion of hers, as revealed on her LinkedIn page.

Her bio states that she is an experienced executive assistant, marketing and social media savvy, and event coordinator.

Up until July 2018, she was juggling both roles, alongside her work as an executive administrative assistant office manager at Rabinovici & Associates, in the Miami and Fort Lauderdale area.

Alexei is a Birthright Israel alumnus, and appears to have kept to his medic route since moving to the US. Although this is unconfirmed, he was still working during the coronavirus pandemic, and therefore was thought to be a key worker.

Birthright Israel is a not-for-profit educational organization that sponsors free ten-day heritage trips to Israel, Jerusalem, and the Golan Heights for young adults of Jewish heritage.

Their net worth explored

Loren and Alexei are now parents, and have an estimated net worth of a combined $750,000. Reports state that 90 Day Fiancé stars apparently make about $1,000 per episode of the show.

This means that just a few episodes of filming can result in about $15,000 per season of the show.

The duo had two wedding ceremonies, one in the U.S. and another in Israel, and now live in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. And let’s face it, anyone that has more than one wedding is likely to have a fairly comfortable income.

