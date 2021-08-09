Aaron Simpson's net worth revealed - what football team does he play for?











Aaron Simpson is the newbie hoping to turn heads in the Love Island villa, but that’s not the only sport he plays. We explored his net worth.

From football to the role of Love Island bombshell, Aaron will be heading into the villa alongside Priya Gopaldas this week.

There’s been a whole host of contestants with sporting backgrounds this season, such as football players Toby Aromolaran and Mehdy Malanda.

Viewers may be wondering how much money Aaron earns, as well as which football team he kicks ball for. Reality Titbit has more on those Qs.

What football team does Aaron play for?

Aaron currently plays for Sutton United FC

The professional footballer-turned-Islander plays as a right back for National League club Sutton United.

He has previously played for Maidstone United, and on loan for several clubs including, Portsmouth, AFC Telford United, Kilmarnock, FC Jumilla, Waterford and Dover Athletic.

Aaron has played for Sutton United FC since 2020, and came off the bench in the 38 minute of a 3-0 victory over Maidenhead United.

He appeared twelve times as the club won the National League title, which led to them gaining promotion to the Football League for the first time ever!

Aaron Simpson: Net worth

Aaron’s net worth is an estimated $250K

This was before his entrance into Love Island, so no doubt it may go up!

When he signed up for the ITV2 dating show, he was playing for FC Jumilla.

Aaron has accumulated his net worth through his footballing career, after first signing a contract for the sport at the age of 17.

Now 24, the new Islander has made quite the name for himself, having played football from the age of four.

He is also a fitness coach on the side of being a pro football player!

Love Island: Aaron Simpson’s earnings

Aaron has a market value in football of £45K.

Over the years, he has had free transfers between clubs, but was bought on loan at a price of £45K for some of them.

He was on loan at Portsmouth, Telford United, Kilmarnock and FC Jumilla.

The new Islander appears to have a significant income, as he goes on holidays, out to London restaurants and wears designer clothes!

