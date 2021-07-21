Has Abigail Rawlings had surgery? Before and after pics of Love Island star!











Abigail Rawlings is one of three new bombshells to set foot in the villa. Avid viewers of Love Island may wonder if she has had any surgery.

Amongst chat pulls, recouplings and challenges, the Islanders can never get too comfortable – as newbies are always just around the corner.

Planning to turn heads is Abigail, alongside Tyler Cruickshank and Georgia Townend, but it’s likely that fans will wonder if she’s gone under the knife.

She would not be the first 2021 contestant to have had surgery, if she has any. So that fans don’t have to, Reality Titbit looked at her earlier pictures.

Viewers speculate about Abigail’s ‘surgery’

Before Abigail Rawlings had shown her face on Love Island, viewers were quick to do their research on the newbie.

Some fans have already assumed she has filler or surgery.

One wrote: “I think the boys on #loveisland should discuss lip filler, as nearly all of the girls have it, maybe the makeup artist is on commission?

“But boys do something or in future every girl you meet will have rubber lips. @LoveIsland The new girl Abigail has more filler than Faye!”

Several others also cannot help but think she looks like AJ.

A viewer said: “Aj and the new bombshell Abigail just look so alike.”

Another wrote on Twitter: “Producers desperate for Aj to stay she’s coming back in as Abigail #LoveIsland.

Has Abigail Rawlings had surgery?

Abigail has had fillers done

However, filler is not considered ‘surgery’ or ‘Botox’.

She regularly gets her facial work done by Charlotte Amber Aesthetics.

Underneath a picture of Abigail, she hashtagged the following fillers:

Cheek filler

Jaw filler

Chin filler

Lip filler

A few people on Twitter have already made their guesses that the new Islander may have gone under the knife.

She has posted a picture on her story highlights on Instagram, which promotes Charlotte creating “magical lips”.

Abigail from Love Island: Before and after

Since pictures taken in 2017, Abigail looks significantly different.

Her lips look a lot smaller compared to recent snaps, which suggest that she has most likely had filler put in them.

Abigail’s cheeks also start to look more prominent in December 2020, while her eyebrows look higher. This could possibly be a face lift, or cheek filler.

Her chest area also looks larger now than it did in 2017, which could potentially suggest breast enlargement surgery.

Despite these pictures, the Islander herself has not confirmed any surgery.

