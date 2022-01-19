Adam Gottschalk’s age revealed as he welcomes child with Raven Gates











Adam Gottschalk is the talk of Bachelor in Paradise fans, as it was recently announced that he welcomed his first child with fellow ABC star Raven Gates into the world. So how old is he?

With the caption “Little man made it”, the couple’s followers were overjoyed to hear about the birth of their baby. But as the limelight goes for reality TV stars, many are now eager to find out all about Raven’s baby daddy.

From his age to job – we can reveal how old he is compared to Raven, and what he does for a living.

Adam Gottschalk’s age revealed

Born on April 19th 1990, Adam is currently 31 years old at the time of writing. He is only slightly older than Raven, who is currently 30, having been born on July 23rd 1991.

Growing up, Adam earned his bachelor’s degree in Real Estate Development and Business Management at the University of Arizona. He also holds a pilot’s license and enjoys flying across Texas, as per his Strive bio.

Perhaps a young entrepreneur in-the-making, he used to cook four-course meals in college and charge people.

What is Raven’s baby daddy’s job?

Adam Gottschalk works as a real estate agent, and is so successful in his realtor work that he has been listed as a DMagazine Power Broker. He also invests for a living and is a University of Arizona alumni.

He is a partner at Strive, after almost ten years in the Texas real estate industry. In 2013, Adam was enrolled in his firm’s Sales Intern Program, before being promoted to Associate Agent with the National Retail Group a year later.

In his previous firm, Adam had closed over $30MM dollars’ in transactions and earned the office “Rising Star” award in 2015. From 2016-2019, he was named the “Top Power Brokers” for Retail in Dallas Magazine’s CEO Edition, closing over more than $140million dollars’ worth of retail investment property.

Adam and Raven Gates: Relationship timeline

Adam and Raven first met during the fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise. They didn’t get engaged on the show but Adam instead saved it for a more private off-screen moment, when he popped the question on May 31st 2019.

Despite the ceremony being called off three times due to Covid-19, the couple eventually got married on April 16th 2021. And less than a year later, they have welcomed their first child, a son, into the world.

The happily-married pair, who are just one of a few surviving couples from the ABC show, first announced they were expecting in July 2021, which left fans eagerly awaiting the birth of their baby boy.

