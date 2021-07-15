Home » Dating, ITV, Love Island, News, What's On?

What is AJ's ethnicity? Love Island bombshell has fans questioning heritage

July 15, 2021
Celine Byford

Andrea “AJ” Bunker told the boys to keep their “eyes on the prize” as the new bombshell on Love Island. Fans have questioned her ethnicity.

Throughout the seventh series, the ITV2 dating show has brought in several surprises, from new bombshells to shocking exits from the Island.

AJ recently made her mark, by entering the villa on the July 14th episode. Since then, viewers have been wondering where she is from.

Across Twitter, it is clear that several fans are confused about her ethnicity. But don’t worry, as Reality Titbit has all your questions covered.

  • LOVE ISLAND: Liam and Millie’s ages compared – who is the oldest?

Ready for a summer of love? | Love Island Series 7

BridTV
2861
Ready for a summer of love? | Love Island Series 7
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Z2PFdEOnGj8/hqdefault.jpg
810725
810725
center
22403

Fans question AJ Bunker’s ethnicity

After AJ’s bombshell entrance into the Majorca villa, viewers instantly started wondering what her heritage is.

Several guessed that she is half-Asian, such as Filipino, while others thought she could be completely white in ethnicity.

Some thought she could be making history as the first East Asian Islander.

One viewer said: “Is AJ East Asian ??, cause if she is, wouldn’t that make her first one on Love island, after 7 season #Loveisland.”

Another wrote: “Why is everyone saying she’s white? Def a Thai / Filipino vibe or maybe half?!”

What is AJ Bunker’s ethnicity?

  • White and Asian

Andrea-Jane, who told the boys to call her “AJ”, is half Filipino.

This was confirmed by a source claiming that AJ is his old team leader.

The bombshell has several snaps of her visiting the Philippines, as well as other parts of Asia, including Bali and Thailand.

AJ from Love Island: Roots explored

AJ is from Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, in England.

She grew up in the UK, where she attended John. F Kennedy Catholic High School, according to her LinkedIn page.

The 28-year-old is very well-travelled, having been a waitress and member of bar staff while working in Greece in 2011.

Since then, she has been seen getting pictured across the globe, such as in Marrakesh, Cancun and Amsterdam.

AJ visited her place of heritage, the Philippines, in 2018.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 EVERY NIGHT EXCEPT SATURDAYS AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
Tags:
Celine Byford
Celine is a journalist with over five years of experience in the media industry and the chief staff writer on Reality Titbit. After graduating with a degree in Multimedia Journalism degree she became a radio newsreader and reporter, before moving into her current role as a reality TV writer.

Related Posts