What is AJ's ethnicity? Love Island bombshell has fans questioning heritage











Andrea “AJ” Bunker told the boys to keep their “eyes on the prize” as the new bombshell on Love Island. Fans have questioned her ethnicity.

Throughout the seventh series, the ITV2 dating show has brought in several surprises, from new bombshells to shocking exits from the Island.

AJ recently made her mark, by entering the villa on the July 14th episode. Since then, viewers have been wondering where she is from.

Across Twitter, it is clear that several fans are confused about her ethnicity. But don’t worry, as Reality Titbit has all your questions covered.

Fans question AJ Bunker’s ethnicity

After AJ’s bombshell entrance into the Majorca villa, viewers instantly started wondering what her heritage is.

Several guessed that she is half-Asian, such as Filipino, while others thought she could be completely white in ethnicity.

Some thought she could be making history as the first East Asian Islander.

One viewer said: “Is AJ East Asian ??, cause if she is, wouldn’t that make her first one on Love island, after 7 season #Loveisland.”

Another wrote: “Why is everyone saying she’s white? Def a Thai / Filipino vibe or maybe half?!”

Ok maybe AJ isnt like pure white, I got a feeling she has a bit of East Asian or Southeast Asian like Sharon #LoveIsland — April Augustus (@ahfrey99) July 15, 2021

What is AJ Bunker’s ethnicity?

White and Asian

Andrea-Jane, who told the boys to call her “AJ”, is half Filipino.

This was confirmed by a source claiming that AJ is his old team leader.

The bombshell has several snaps of her visiting the Philippines, as well as other parts of Asia, including Bali and Thailand.

I think AJ is the first East Asian / South East Asian on the show since Kaz 2018 #LoveIsland — Mansa Wood-Andoh (@mansawoodandoh) July 14, 2021

AJ from Love Island: Roots explored

AJ is from Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, in England.

She grew up in the UK, where she attended John. F Kennedy Catholic High School, according to her LinkedIn page.

The 28-year-old is very well-travelled, having been a waitress and member of bar staff while working in Greece in 2011.

Since then, she has been seen getting pictured across the globe, such as in Marrakesh, Cancun and Amsterdam.

AJ visited her place of heritage, the Philippines, in 2018.

