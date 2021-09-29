Who is Alexa from Peter's season of The Bachelor?











Alexa Caves has stirred things up on Bachelor in Paradise 2021 without even stepping foot on the beach, but some don’t recognise her name.

She was on Peter’s season on The Bachelor, and has quickly managed to change things around on the spin-off show, before even appearing.

Ivan Hall, who recently went ‘around the system’ during the hotel evacuation, revealed that he had been spending time with Alexa there.

Some were convinced he was talking about a producer, until it was revealed that he meant Bachelor alumni Alexa Caves. Let’s meet her.

Who is Bachelor alumni Alexa?

Alexa Rae Caves is a 29-year-old esthetician from Chicago, Illinois.

Born on February 27, 1992, she appeared as one of the ladies on The Bachelor season 24, known as pilot Peter Weber’s season.

She was eliminated from the show during week three.

The reality star grew up hunting on a farm in Springfield, Illinois with her mom, dad and brother, and now runs her own waxing salon in Chicago.

She revealed in an Instagram story that her sexuality is fluid and that she has been with both men and women.

What happened between Alexa and Ivan?

When the cast were evacuated due to a tropical storm, Ivan spotted Alexa’s name on a producer’s phone and found out her room number.

He revealed they then spent some time together at the hotel.

Ivan went on to say they had never met up but that he had been hoping to do so during the season. He continued:

I was genuinely excited to meet her and just get to talk to her. I thought I was going to be going home, I wanted to meet her, so I just did it. I just saw Alexa’s name, so I got super excited and made an impulse decision.

He said him and Alexa had been speaking up on the hotel balcony and “just hit it off like normal times”.

Did anybody else at first think when Ivan said “I spent time with Alexa” he was talking about a producer #BachelorInParadise #bachelorinparadiseabc pic.twitter.com/K0UqUrGYDY — Pizza And Whine (@Pizzaandwhine1) September 29, 2021

Is Alexa Caves dating anyone?

At the moment, it appears that Alexa is single.

Rumors were circulating about Alexa and Jasmine Nguyen a year ago, as many fans thought they were dating.

It came after Jasmin shared a (now deleted) picture of them together with the caption: “We did find love after all.”

Many fans began to think they had left The Bachelor season 24 to be together, however Alexa reportedly denied these claims.

She went on to tell her followers that her and Jasmine are best friends, and are infact not dating, highlighting that the caption is used by many co-stars.

“love makes you do dumb and stupid mistakes” – Ivan, Alexa wasn’t an act of love, you were just desperate & wanted a rose #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/dwh9Lwpz9X — Kimmie Rodriguez (@KimmieRodrigue2) September 29, 2021

