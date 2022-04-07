











Spoilers: Alexis and Hunter are one of six couples who have to decide whether to Marry or Move On in Netflix’s The Ultimatum. With one of them more willing to tie the knot than the other, what happened next?

The experiment is the ultimate test, as each half of a couple are tasked with seeing if their co-stars are better suited to them. This is despite dating their partner for at least two years already – think Wife Swap but pre-marriage.

Post-The Ultimatum, Alexis and Hunter seem happier than ever. If that didn’t prove the success of the latest reality show, then what does?! We’ve got all the gossip on the Netflix couple today.

Who are Alexis and Hunter?

Alexis Maloney, 27, wants her beau Hunter Parr to get married to her. She gives him The Ultimatum that they either tie the knot or go their separate ways, which is why they entered the show to help them make a decision.

The couple had been dating for two years before the show, and each of them had strong desires in the relationship. Alexis didn’t want to earn more than her man but was sure that Hunter is The One for her.

Although he knew he was ready for the next big step in his life, Hunter was unsure if Alexis was the person to do that with. They are always going on date days out, such as wine tasting and looking at combat vehicles for fun.

Their journey on The Ultimatum

During their time dating other people, Alexis gets offended when Colby reveals he isn’t attracted to her. Meanwhile, Hunter seems to find a connection with April, whose then-boyfriend Jake admits he has strong feelings for Rae.

Fans are convinced Alexis would have chosen Colby if he had liked her. After the rejection, she began shading him at the table with their co-stars, and later, April announced that she might be pregnant at Alexis’ Bachelorette party.

By the end of the series, Hunter decides to get down on one knee and propose to Alexis. He made the romantic gesture after admitting just a few days was all he needed to know what he truly wants – and she said yes!

They look happier than ever

Alexis and Hunter don’t appear to be wearing wedding or engagement rings in their photos, but they are definitely still together. Photos from November 2021 show them celebrating her 27th birthday together, just a few months ago.

She also calls him her “best friend” in a romantic post of them kissing on a beach in summer 2021. On Hunter’s Facebook, his literal profile picture shows the two of them cuddled up for a photo, so it’s clear they are still infatuated.

So far, no wedding pictures are featured on their Instagram pages, but this may well be down to a Netflix contract with the show only just coming out. In fact, it’s hard to miss a picture of Hunter on Alexis’ page, as he is all over her IG!

As reported by Distractify, there is an account on the wedding website Zola that is set up for wedding guests of a couple called Alexis Maloney and Hunter Parr. Beside their names is the wedding date of June 18th 2022.

