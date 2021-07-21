Sexy Beasts: Are James and Alexis still together? Contestants’ Instagram explored!











Netflix’s dating reality show Sexy Beasts introduced us to James, who declared he’s an “a** man” while clad in a beaver costume and three ladies who were vying for his heart. While James ended up picking Alexis, who was in a leopard costume and the two were all smiles, one couldn’t help but wonder if they are still together.

The lab technician ditched Timiko, one of the ladies in a zombie costume and let go of Amber, who was tucked under a pixie costume. But it appears from his and Alexis’ Instagram posts that their relationship turned out to be different than what one expected.

Where is Alexis now?

Alexis, who is an NYC law student, stole James’ heart by planting a kiss on his cheek. He was smitten even before seeing her face hidden under the mask and was equally pleased with her appearance.

The 26-year-old said on the show, “I am super ecstatic. He seems like a great guy, and I just can’t wait to see where this goes.”

Even though it appeared as if Alexis and James had a chance, her Instagram posts show her with a different man. She is pictured with the same person in multiple posts that are accompanied by romantic captions.

What is James up to?

James also seems to be busy with his own life after the show’s conclusion. He has shared several pictures and videos of himself practicing “dangerous” stunts.

In one of the pictures, he’s seen clad in a superman suit. He wrote in the caption, “Black Superman and an Asian Louis Lane boy have times changed…today was remarkable day and @lynnhcao and I brought these characters to life and I can’t wait for you guys to see!”

From what we can see, James is headed towards making a career in Hollywood after her stint on the Netflix reality show.

They appear to be just friends

It seems like the chemistry between them didn’t last after all. While neither James nor Alexis have discussed the status of their relationship, is it safe to assume from their social media activities that they aren’t together now.

Furthermore, Alexis’ posts clearly show that she has moved on and has been happy with another man in her life. However, there is no bad blood between the duo as they continue to follow each other on social media.

