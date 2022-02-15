All about Clayton Echard, his age, job and life as The Bachelor











Clayton Echard is season 26’s current bachelor and he has managed to steal almost thirty women’s hearts as well as the nations. Throughout The Bachelor, fans have loved getting to know his kind and caring personality – not to mention appreciating his physical attributes too.

Before becoming the bachelor he tried his luck on The Bachelorette where he attempted to win the heart of Michelle Young. When this didn’t work out he took himself to the bachelor mansion instead.

As the series draws to a close, fans want to know all about the hopefully soon to be husband. Reality Titbit did some digging and have got all the details you need.

THE BACHELOR – "2605" – Week five starts off with a splash when Clayton and one lucky woman head to Galveston, Texas, for a high-stakes date all about pleasure. Later, at the cocktail party, Clayton learns the cause of the palpable tension in the house is really one woman; but when confronted, she gives an award-worthy apology performance that might just be enough to keep her around. Then, it's time to go international! In Toronto, Canada, one lucky lady takes her relationship with Clayton to new heights and those on the group date take some heat from comedy legend Russell Peters – and each other – during The Bachelor Ultimate Roast! But who will get the last laugh when Shanae and Genevieve are given the infamous two-on-one date?

How old is Clayton Echard?

Clayton is current;y 28 and will be celebrating his 29th birthday – ironically – on the 29th of April, 2022.

Clayton has already mentioned how excited he is for his birthday this year as he spent most of his 28th filming for The Bachelor.

Celebrating on the 29th of April makes Clayton a Taurus and even if you don’t believe in astrology, Clayton definitely holds the traits of a Taurus. Hard-working, diligent and trustworthy.

Clayton used to play football

Clayton used to play American football to a pretty high level before he switched his career up. Due to his whopping height of 6 feet 5 inches, it’s understandable as to why he was such a good player.

Clayton is also one of the tallest bachelors to appear on all 26 seasons and is the same height as former 2021 bachelor, Matt James.

Clayton played football for his university, the University of Missouri and even signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Seattle Seahawks after he graduated. However, for reasons not disclosed, he was cut before the season began.

More about Clayton

After leaving his career in football, Clayton went into sales and worked for Stryker Orthopaedics starting in July 2016. Though it seems he has now opted for a career in reality TV we don’t know if Clayton still works here or not.

Clayton was born and bred in Columbia, Missouri where he stayed throughout high school and university. However, he recently moved on from his home town and re-located to Pheonix, Arizona.

In terms of a future partner, according to Claytons ABC bio, he is looking for someone who is “funny, independent, intelligent and athletic.”

