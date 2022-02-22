All you need to know about the Love Is Blind Finale











The latest five episodes of Love Is Blind have been dumped on Netflix last week which showed the lead-up – and in some cases break down – of the remaining couples’ relationships as they head toward their weddings.

This season has been a turbulent one, to say the least, but there are certainly some strong couples that have made genuine and authentic connections.

Unfortunately, we have to wait just a little longer to find out who makes and who doesn’t during the finale. We are here to tell you when the finale will take place so we can see who has proved that love is blind.

When is the finale?

Netflix has been teasing us the entire season by only releasing a chunk of episodes at a time and they are doing it again for the finale.

The next and final episode that Netflix will release this season will be the finale and potential wedding day.

We will finally get to see which of the couples will successfully get married and which – if any – will get cold feet and make a run for it from the alter.

Netflix will be releasing the finale this Friday on the 25th of February, 2022 and is rumoured to be a good one.

Will there be a reunion?

Fans are already wondering if there will be a reunion episode but Netflix is yet to confirm. For Season 1 they filmed a special reunion episode that aired on YouTube rather than Netflix and fans are hoping it will be the same for this season.

As well as a reunion episode, Netflix also did a catch-up programme where they re-visited the couples two years after the show to see how they were getting on.

They released these as three separate episodes entitles After The Alter, so even if they do decide to do the same for Season 2 we will have to wait a while.

THE FINAL EP OF LOVE IS BLIND ISN'T OUT YET??? pic.twitter.com/1wcJJwJjrz — RacChoon (@ChoonieShlop) February 22, 2022

Who are the remaining couples of Season 2?

During the season a few couples didn’t do as well as the others and decided to call their relationships to quit and proving that for them, love wasn’t blind.

Others, on the other hand, were very successful – so far – and have made right up to their wedding day and will hopefully tie the knot.

There are five remaining couples that are still together and heading to the alter. These include 32-year-old project manager Jarette Jones and his fiance Iyanna McNeely.

Another successful couple is 32-year-old Shayne and consulting manager Natalie Lee as well as communications manager, Mallory Zapata and her fiance the executive assistant, Salvador Perez.

The two other couples making their way to the altar are 36-year-old Vice President of product marketing company Nick Thompson and 29-year old Danielle Rhul as well as data analyst Deepti Vempati and veteran and DJ, Shake.

