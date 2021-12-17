Amanza Smith’s age revealed as Zac Efron dating rumors swirl











Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith is faced with several rumors that she could be dating actor Zac Efron. The question for many is what the age difference between them is…

Speculation began to do the rounds when Zac was pictured next to the Netflix star during the weekend, at the UFC Fight Night event in Las Vegas.

An Instagram photo brought the possible romance to light, leaving fans with the question of how old mother-of-two Amanza is compared to the High School Musical actor.

That Amanza Smith and Zac Efron picture

Amanza Smith and Zac Efron were pictured looking pretty close in a group picture. Others in the image included Tarek El Moussa, as well as Selling Sunset co-stars Heather Rae Young and Mary Fitzgerald.

Zac and Amanza had their bodies and heads quite near one another, but he didn’t have an arm around her.

It was the second in a series of images uploaded to Tarek’s Instagram a few days ago, which left fans reeling about whether it meant Zac and Amanza were currently dating.

One commenter wrote: “Are amanza and zac together bc I’m so here for it.”

While another said: “was amanzas date zac efron….??”

Mixed martial artist Julianna Pena, who performed on the night, also jokingly hinted at how Zac Efron watched her on-stage during her performance…

Find you a man that looks at you the way @ZacEfron looked at me last night 😂🥰😍😘❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/DMOUTKJlM2 — Julianna Peña (@VenezuelanVixen) December 12, 2021

What is Amanza Smith’s age?

Born on December 11th 1976, Amanza has recently turned 45. Zac, on the other hand, is currently 34 years old (at the time of writing), and was born on October 18th 1987.

With a 11-year age gap, several fans questioned how old Amanza is following the swirl of dating rumors.

Amanza is also a mother to Noah, 11, and Braker, nine, and is the oldest of the Selling Sunset cast members. Many viewers have commented on how much younger she looks than her real age.

the fact that amanza is older than davina yet looks 20 years younger than her is proof that you age better if you stay unproblematic #SellingSunset — morgan (@swiftsolsen) August 14, 2020

Are Amanza and Zac dating?

No, Amanza Smith and Zac Efron are not dating. A TMZ source revealed that Zac was simply at the same dinner as this group “and popped in for a quick group photo.”

TMZ also reports that Amanza is “head over heels” for a pro soccer player she’s seeing, while Zac is currently dealing with a split earlier this year from Vanessa Valladares, who he met in Australia.

So, despite the cosy-looking photo, there is nothing more to it other than friendship. In fact, he only popped into the photo as he is friends with Bruce, a guy who had his arms around Amanza and Mary in the picture.

