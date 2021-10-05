Is Amara Le Negra pregnant and who is her boyfriend?











Love and Hip Hop: Miami fans are starting to question if cast member Amara Le Negra could be pregnant, and who her boyfriend is.

The VH1 star is looking after her mom, who has not been very well, as seen on the reality TV show. This meant Amara had to step back from her career.

It comes as fans have been wondering how she lost weight since she made a big reveal in April, leading Amara to share secrets behind her new figure.

Since then, the latest speculation surrounding the LAHH star has been whether she has a baby on the way… Reality Titbit explore the rumors.

Why fans think Amara is pregnant

Viewers of Love and Hip Hop: Miami began to wonder if Amara La Negra is expecting, after it was revealed her period is late.

Although the main focus has been Amara looking after her ill mother, fans did not skip pass the part where she worried she could be pregnant.

Amara has also revealed – in front of cameras – that she wants a baby, however her mom said she could become a nobody if she does so.

The pregnancy rumors are now circulating, two months since she first announced she would like to have a child.

amara la negra talkin bout she want a baby and her own mama was like “ok so u have a baby and become a nobody” like damnnn she cant have a baby and still be a popstar? — EURO (@euro3times) August 28, 2021

Is Amara La Negra pregnant?

Although pregnancy rumors are unconfirmed, Amara has hinted that she could be expecting a baby during the season.

She told EUR Spotlight that “maybe the family is going to start growing”, which has left fans wondering if her late period actually means pregnancy.

Amara has no clear baby bump, both on Instagram and on the show, but it could just be because it is early days for a possible pregnancy.

She would not reveal any more during the interview with EUR Spotlight, but a late period is certainly suggestive of potentially expecting!

#LHHMIA's been full of unforgettable Amara La Negra moments – no one can EVER say she's strayed away from being her authentic self! 💯 pic.twitter.com/PGKluZzUta — VH1 (@VH1) September 19, 2021

Who is Amara La Negra’s boyfriend?

Amara’s boyfriend is called Allan Mueses, who features in the latest season of Love and Hip Hop: Miami.

Originally from the Dominican Republic and with a master’s degree in Business Administration, Allan is now a realtor and CEO of his investing service company, SolucionesAllan.

Aside from being a businessman, Allan has two daughters, his eldest Layla and his youngest, Alanna, born in 2014. Often posting both of his children on his Instagram page, Allan appears to have regular contact with them.

Although not having pursued sports as a career, Allan has a passion for basketball which he often posts videos of on his social media.

