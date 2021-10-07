Are Amber and Jeremiah from The Challenge still together?











Amber and Jeremiah are the talk among The Challenge fans, who seem to think something romantic is going on between the pair.

The MTV contestants got talking when Amber Borzotra came in as a replacement for a departing cast member during season 37.

Despite the gruelling challenges faced by the reality TV stars who signed up for Spies, Lies and Allies, there are usually a few hook-ups along the way.

Instagram had seen Amber and Jeremiah communicating with flirty emojis, and now followers are wondering if they are dating post-show.

TEEN MOM: Who is Tyler’s sister Amber? Meet his sibling

The Challenge | Spies, Lies & Allies Official Super Trailer | MTV BridTV 4155 The Challenge | Spies, Lies & Allies Official Super Trailer | MTV 843789 843789 center 22403

Amber and Jeremiah: Fans speculate

Amber and Jeremiah were thought to be getting romantic with each other as soon as she stepped foot on The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies.

They were seen kissing one night, and even during the latest elimination.

The MTV pair were spotted commenting romantic emojis on each other’s Instagram pages, amid confirmed rumors that they were hooking up.

Amber had posted heart eye emojis on a picture of him, and he responded with the side eye and tongue out emojis…

They appeared to be dating when their time on the show came to an end.

Amber asking Jeremiah for a kiss mid-elimination so she knows it's real.



I will say, Adam and Brittany kissed during an elimination on Exes 2 and won, so there is a precedence. #TheChallenge37 #TheChallenge pic.twitter.com/OAoVkodfHR — Allan (@TheAllanAguirre) October 7, 2021

Are Amber and Jeremiah dating?

No, Amber and Jeremiah’s romance did not continue.

Within days of Amber’s return to The Challenge airing on MTV, she posted a photo with a new man in her life (and nope, it was not Jeremiah).

Even MTV The Challenge’s Instagram page shared a photo of them lying on sun beds next to each other, as they soaked up some sun in Croatia!

However, Amber had just revealed her boyfriend to her Instagram followers – a few days before this photo was shared.

To some fans’ surprise, her new beau commented on the photo and said: “lmaoo I ain’t tripping that’s my wife.”

Amber replied to him with: “forever and always my love.”

Jeremiah and Amber can ride off into the sunset together #TheChallenge37 #TheChallenge pic.twitter.com/zItr1QZCDr — Mimi (@RealityTvMimi) October 7, 2021

FLORIBAMA SHORE: Who is Aimee’s boyfriend Dillon Johnson?

Meet Amber’s new boyfriend

Amber is now in a relationship with Chauncey Palmer.

He is a fitness model and YouTuber – with 2.97K subscribers – who calls himself the “King of Physique” on social media.

Chauncey is also a personal trainer based in Los Angeles.

In response to a comment talking about Jeremiah and Amber on The Challenge, he wrote: “He had his fun but I’m here to stay.”

Amber has revealed that Chauncey became a friend who is now the love of her life. Jeremiah, on the other hand, is currently single.

WATCH THE CHALLENGE EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 8 PM ON MTV

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK