Who is Amber from The Hills: New Beginnings? Meet her on Instagram!











Amber Davis has recently been making an appearance on the second season of MTV’s The Hills: New Beginnings. Who is the new star?

Regular cast member Brody Jenner brought his new girlfriend Amber onto the show, which led to drama with his ex Kaitlynn, Audrey and Heidi.

Kaitlynn Carter began to feel uncomfortable after the cast went out together, saying she wasn’t expecting it to be a “couple’s trip”.

So, who is Brody’s new girlfriend Amber? What does she do for a living and how long have they been dating? Keep reading to find out the latest.

DATING: Who is Daniella Beckerman? Meet Brandon Lee’s ‘girlfriend’!

Screenshot: Amber and Brody, The Hills: New Beginnings, MTV Twitter

Who is Amber on The Hills: New Beginnings?

Amber Davis is a 25-year-old Los Angeles-based model.

She is thought to be dating The Hills star Brody Jenner, 36.

Gadgeteer - Launch Trailer

Originally from Newport Beach, California, she is signed as a model with Osbrink LA and OttoModels OC.

Amber has done brand work on her Instagram feed for Bali Body, San Lorenzo Bikinis and other companies.

Curious to know the age difference between Brody and Amber…🤣🤣#TheHills #TheHillsNewBeginnings — All About Reality… (@RealityTVBabe00) May 20, 2021

Amber Davis and Brody Jenner: Timeline

Amber and Brody were first spotted together in August 2020.

They were reportedly seen with each other, shortly after he spent time with his then-rumoured new girlfriend Briana Jungwirth.

Then in November 2020, he was seen stepping out with actress Daniella Grace for a dinner date in Malibu, around the same time filming began.

Filming continued until April 2021, so it is possible that Amber and Brody could have gone from friends to lovers during that time.

During the latest The Hills: New Beginnings episode, Brody introduced Amber to his castmates, which led to some awkwardness for ex Kaitlynn.

Hot take-I think Kaitlynn is encouraging Amber to drink to cause trouble NOT to be her friend. #TheHills #TheHillsNewBeginnings — One-Hit Wonderful Podcast (@Onehitpod) May 27, 2021

LOVE: Who is Spencer Rattler’s girlfriend? Meet Yazmina on Insta!

Meet Amber Davis on Instagram

Amber, who boats 234K followers on Instagram, often posts selfies.

She is also a dog mom to Honey Davis, around two years old, who she regularly shares long walks and naps with.

Brody’s girlfriend is also a gym-lover, and wrote on her Instagram: “Sashimi in my mouth, but you on my mind” under a caption of her at Nobu Malibu.

This is the same restaurant they were spotted leaving a month before, and a mystery man was pictured sitting next to her.

Amber clearly likes travelling, going out to eat and enjoying the outdoors. No pictures of Brody have been spotted on her profile, though…

WATCH THE HILLS: NEW BEGINNINGS ON MTV WEDNESDAYS AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK