Love Island: What is Amy's star sign? Fans spot Millie's bracelet on wrist!











Amy Day and Hugo Hammond made fellow Islanders smile as they headed into the villa together. Viewers are questioning her star sign.

The pair got to know each other in Casa Amor, including Hugo stating “job done” after their first kiss – which led to several more smooches.

A few days later, and they walked hand-in-hand into the main villa, before viewers started to wonder what her birthday and star sign is.

Here at Reality Titbit, we found out the horoscope that Hugo’s new partner follows each month, and compared Amy’s age to his.

LOVE ISLAND: Clarisse Juliette’s surgery and procedures revealed

Ready for a summer of love? | Love Island Series 7 BridTV 2861 Ready for a summer of love? | Love Island Series 7 https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Z2PFdEOnGj8/hqdefault.jpg 810725 810725 center 22403

Love Island: What is Amy’s star sign?

Sagittarius

Fans instantly started to question her star sign, after she was thought to still be wearing Millie Court’s necklace – but as a bracelet.

It comes after Liam Reardon gave her the Sagittarius necklace to wear, which was initially Millie’s piece of jewellery.

Those born between November 22 to December 21 may be optimistic, lovers of freedom, hilarious, fair-minded, honest and intellectual.

Some have been led to think that Liam may recouple with Lillie, who he met in Casa Amor, and that this could be a sign of his decision.

nooo why is Amy still wearing Millie’s Sagittarius necklace 💀 #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/0Ns1jzBCmy — girasol (@senoragirasol) July 29, 2021

Amy Day’s birthday and age

Amy celebrates her birthday on December 15th.

She actually turned 25 at the end of 2020, making her one year older than her Love Island partner Hugo!

So yes, both Amy and Millie could be similar as they are both Sagittarius when it comes to horoscopes. Millie was born on December 4, 1996.

Amy is 25 going on 35 major glam stepmom w massive age gap vibes going on #LoveIsland — Niamh ☀ (@niamhzie) July 26, 2021

What is Hugo Hammond’s star sign?

Hugo is a Leo

Hugo Hammond’s birthday is on the 25th July. He previously shared an Instagram post showing him celebrating a birthday meal.

This supposedly makes Hugo an affectionate, warm and cheerful Leo.

The 24-year-old may follow Leo-based traits such as these: confident, ambitious, loyal, and fiercely protective (I mean, that speech about Chloe).

He may also be generous, luxury-loving, sunny, and big-hearted.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 EVERY DAY EXCEPT SATURDAYS AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK