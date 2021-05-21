Growing Up Hip Hop: Who is Angela's new boyfriend?











Angela Simmons has been a key cast member on WE tv’s Growing Up Hip Hop for some time -and now she’s got a new man on the scene.

The series shows the ins and outs of superstars who have grown up under a parent in the limelight, and hope to build a career for themselves.

Angela is one of them, and her fast-moving relationship with a new man raises alarms for Vanessa on the May 20th episode, who had not met him.

So, who is Angela’s boyfriend? Why did she want to keep him hidden from her co-stars? Let’s find out all about the GUHH star’s relationship.

Who is Angela’s new boyfriend?

Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs

Angela and her boyfriend, as seen on the series, seemed to be close, but she was worried about telling her sister Vanessa about him.

They appear to have bonded over their love of boxing, as Daniel, 34, is an American boxer, and a two-time middleweight world champion.

Nicknamed the “Miracle Man,” Jacobs’ career was almost over in 2011 after he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer.

After receiving successful treatment at New York Presbyterian Hospital, the father-of-one returned to compete in the ring.

Angela and Daniel, who has a son called Nate, first went public about their relationship in August 2020.

Who is Angela’s baby daddy?

Sutton Tennyson

Angela’s son’s father Sutton reportedly died on November 8, 2018, after being killed outside of his home in Atlanta.

Sutton was Angela’s ex-fiance, who she welcomed their son Joseph into the world with in September 2016.

Their engagement was announced in April 2017. But eight months later, Angela announced they had called off their wedding and split up.

Are Angela and Daniel still together?

It is thought that Angela and Daniel have split

The rumor comes after she removed all the photos of them from her Instagram account back in January 2021.

Fans instantly began questioning if they were no longer together. Although it has not been confirmed, the removal of photos suggests they have split.

It came after she captioned a picture: “Love shouldn’t be for our keeping I’ll celebrate my freedom”, inspired by Jhene Aiko’s song Speak.

Angela and Bow Wow have had an on-off relationship for several years, but they are currently just friends.

