









Bachelor in Paradise season 8’s recent episode has left fans intrigued about Aaron and Genevieve’s relationship and whether they end up together at the end of the show.

The ABC dating show is one of the most successful spin-offs of the much-loved Bachelor franchise.

Bachelor in Paradise’s eighth season is in full swing as episode 9 aired on Tuesday, October 25th.

A lot went down in the episode as cast members reunited with their love interests on the island to find out if they had remained loyal to them or formed new connections during their time off the beach.

While some old flames fizzled out, others sustained. But here’s where Aaron and Genevieve stand.

Warning: Bachelor in Paradise season 8 spoilers ahead

View Instagram Post

Are Aaron and Genevieve together at the end of Bachelor in Paradise

As per Reality Steve, Aaron Clancy, and Genevieve Parisi, do not end up together at the show’s end.

In his tweet dated July 6 this year, he states Aaron and Genevieve broke up by the show’s end.

For the unversed, Reality Steve whose real name is Stephen Carbone is the famed Bachelor Nation blogger who is famous for revealing spoilers about pretty much every ongoing season of the show.

He is also the host of the Reality Steve podcast that revolves around all things related to the Bachelor franchise.

Despite the gossip blogger’s tweet fans must note that at the time of writing, neither Aaron nor Genevieve’s Instagram hints at either a successful relationship or a breakup.

View Instagram Post

The couple remained loyal during their time apart

While Reality Steve’s prediction for the couple is pretty grim, the two are living their peak moments on the show right now.

In the Oct 25 episode, it was time for singles to reunite on Bachelor in Paradise.

Shanae Ankney and Genevieve were the first to return to the beach.

Once back Genevieve, 27, approached Aaron, 27, to find out if he had formed a connection with someone during their time apart. She also told him that she had waited for them to get back together on the beach and hadn’t gone out with any guy.

“Obviously the new girls came in,” Aaron said (per People). “There’s people with strong relationships, people without and some guys here were tempted. For me though, I’ve only thought about you.”

He further won fans’ hearts by saying, “I did not go on a date. I didn’t do anything. I didn’t kiss anyone.”

With this Aaron provided much-needed relief to Genevieve who was stressed out during their time apart.

The cast member broke down in tears after hearing her beau’s reply.

“I missed you,” Aaron told Genevieve. “I’m glad to have you back.”

Fans hail Aaron’s and Genevieve after the latest episode

“Aaron going from annoying union leader to a committed and loyal man?? We love to see it,” one fan wrote after Tuesday’s episode.

“Genevieve is out here BAWLING her eyes out meanwhile Aaron is playing tag ,” a second fan noted.

“not Aaron being the most romantic bro in paradise omg??” a third fan wrote.

BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast | Official Trailer | STARZ BridTV 11406 BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast | Official Trailer | STARZ https://i.ytimg.com/vi/u-OSbcJAHWk/hqdefault.jpg 1116701 1116701 center 22403