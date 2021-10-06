Are Becca and Thomas from Bachelor in Paradise still together?











Becca and Thomas were romantically intertwined on the latest season of Bachelor in Paradise, and many are wondering if that continued.

It is the spin-off of ABC’s The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, which sees alumni from the show all gather on a beach in the search for love.

However, now that the contestants have all made their exit from the beach, there is lots of speculation around whether the couples stayed together.

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs didn’t have a smooth transition on the show, with her breaking up with him at the finale. Where are they now?

Becca and Thomas on BIP

Thomas joined Bachelor in Paradise season seven in week two, and Becca joined in week 3, and they were together for most of the season.

It all started after they went on a date, and hit it off almost immediately. Since then, several viewers thought she brought out the best in him.

Following their date, Thomas broke up with Tammy Ly, which left her devastated on her birthday.

It was all romance from there, from Thomas carrying Becca off the beach during the evacuation, to being all loved-up at the prom.

However, soon after they began talking about their future together, they broke up before Fantasy Suites and left the show single.

Becca broke up with Thomas

During the Bachelor in Paradise 2021 finale, Thomas said he felt their relationship could turn into something special.

However, Becca appeared to feel differently, and split up with him.

Discussing their future, she revealed she’s not ready for the next step with him, so Thomas took the decision to leave.

She said:

I literally thought I was going to come here and get a nice tan, make some friends, and you were unexpected. I feel like sometimes, it’s too good to be true, and that scares me.

Becca went on to say that she didn’t feel comfortable leaving the beach with someone she does not 100 percent fully know.

He told her that everything inside him “screams” that he’s falling in love with her, but she responded by saying she hadn’t seen any of that.

Are Becca and Thomas together?

Despite their break-up, Becca and Thomas are now in a relationship.

At the end of the episode, it was revealed that the couple reunited after their split, and started dating again after the show.

The update stated they are now “happy and in love”.

Becca uploaded a video montage of their time getting to know each other so far, where she apologised for splitting with him on TV.

They are now focusing on their relationship in the real world!

