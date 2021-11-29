Are Caleb and Alina from 90 Day Fiance still together?











Caleb and Alina from 90 Day Fiance have been sharing their relationship journey with TLC cameras. But are they still together?

It is the long-running dating show which follows couples who originally met in completely different countries, highlighting all of their ups and downs.

New couple Caleb, from Arizona, and Alina, from Russia, met they were just teenagers, before rekindling the flame between them 13 years later.

We done some digging to find out the couple’s background, and whether they are still together after filming with TLC.

TLC: The Sister Wives’ own jobs only add to their hefty salary

90 Day Fiancé | Before the 90 Days Season 5 Trailer BridTV 6915 90 Day Fiancé | Before the 90 Days Season 5 Trailer 910039 910039 center 22403

Who are Caleb and Alina?

Caleb is a 28-year-old operations manager from Chandler, Arizona.

He is a former technician who regularly attends fitness and bodybuilding competitions, and studied philosophy at Northern Arizona University.

Alina, on the other hand, is a 27-year-old singer from Saint Petersburg, Russia, who studied film and TV directing until 2017.

Known as Babydoller in the music industry, she recently released a song called Holding Back, which fans can listen to on Spotify.

The couple first connected on social media and became close friends, before completely falling out of touch for years.

Guys, watch a lyric video of my song 🙂 The link is in the comments Posted by Alina Kozhevnikova on Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Caleb and Alina on 90 Day Fiance

Perhaps by a strike of fate, Caleb and Alina were matched on a dating app 13 years after they stopped chatting, while he was planning a trip to Russia.

He didn’t actually end up going to Russia before, but the pair did start to catch romantic feelings for each other on the dating app.

In the trailer, their first meeting is shown on cameras, with Alina saying she is worried that he might see her in a wheelchair and think “ew”.

As Alina is the first little person to appear on 90 Day Fiance, Caleb said he is worried about what others may say is a “massive difference” between them.

The pair are now ready to meet in person for the first time, with the preview clip showing Caleb getting off the plane to meet Alina.

SELLING SUNSET: Who is Gregory Kelleher, the ex of Emma Hernan?

Are Caleb and Alina still together?

Reality Titbit done some digging to find that Caleb and Alina are friends on Facebook, so they appear to be on good terms with each other.

However, they would have been asked to keep schtum about how their relationship played out, and have kept their couple status private.

Time will tell to see if they are now in a relationship. While Alina has been sharing clips of the upcoming season, Caleb has been more quiet.

Alina wrote “See you on TLC on December 12th!” on Facebook, suggesting she is excited to have her romance with Caleb documented on TLC.

See you on TLC on December 12th! Posted by Alina Kozhevnikova on Monday, October 18, 2021

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCE: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS ON TLC FROM DECEMBER 12TH

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK