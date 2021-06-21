You, Me and My Ex: Are Caroline and Alex still together? And where's Stephen?











TLC is launching a show which features couples who still have one of their exes in the picture. Couple Caroline and Alex join the line-up.

The new series You, Me and My Ex will follow five relationships, including Caroline and Alex, and his now ex-boyfriend Stephen.

Cameras highlight the challenges that come when an ex is the third wheel in a relationship. It’s likely that TLC filmed the series way ahead of launch.

As a result, viewers may be wondering where their relationship is now, and whether Stephen continues to be friends with Alex.

Who are Caroline and Alex?

Caroline and Alex are a couple who first met at work.

While Caroline is a cat mom to Katarina Grande, Alex is a father to two daughters. One of them is in their pre-teen years.

Alex was the first person that Caroline said “I love you” to.

She also revealed that she has an “internal” insecurity, where she questions whether she’s enough for Alex. But she has since “kind of let that go”.

Caroline and Alex appear on You, Me, and My Ex alongside Alex’s ex-boyfriend Stephen, who often third-wheels them.

Who is Stephen?

Stephen is Alex’s ex-boyfriend.

Caroline previously would advise Alex, who has a fluid sexuality according to TLC, on his relationship with now-ex-boyfriend Stephen.

Stephen and Alex split up due to his infidelity, but continue to be friends.

A clip of the upcoming series showed Alex and Caroline getting ready together, when Alex received an incoming call from Stephen.

Are Caroline and Alex still together?

Yes, Caroline and Alex continue to be in a relationship

Although Caroline questioned Alex’s close friendship with his ex-boyfriend Stephen, her Instagram continues to be filled with happy photos.

Just a few months ago, Alex bought Caroline a Tiffany necklace to match the bracelet she already owned.

They have now been together for over three years, and celebrated their relationship anniversary in January 2021.

Stephen does not appear to be in any of Alex and Caroline’s photos, so it is possible that he is longer in the picture. However, this is not confirmed.

