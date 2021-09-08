Are Chris Conran and Alana Milne still together after Bachelor in Paradise?











Bachelor in Paradise season 7 perhaps witnessed one of the most dramatic episodes tonight (September 7). New contestant Alan Milne’s entry on the dating show results in Chris Conran and Jessenia Cruz’s breakup.

Fans are now wondering if Chris and Alana are together after creating so much chaos on Bachelor in Paradise.

Alana was seen on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor. When she entered Bachelor in Paradise, rumors were rife among the rest that she and Chris were allegedly dating before the show. This didn’t serve Jessenia well, who had left Ivan for Chris.

Are Chris and Alana still together?

After all the drama that unfolded between the trio, one could only imagine if Alana and Chris are together. But, it appears as if the romance between them was only short-lived, just like their appearance on the show.

Even though the reality stars are following each other on Instagram, there is no evidence of them being romantically involved. Furthermore, while exiting the show, Alana told Chris that she couldn’t commit to leaving now and rekindling a relationship with him later.

The viewers also noticed the awkwardness between them when Chris ends up putting his things in Alana’s car instead of his own. Her reaction was one of sheer frustration.

Was Jessenia involved with Chris before BIP?

When the viewers saw Jessenia easily move on from Ivan and get close to Chris, several started speculating if the two dated before entering Bachelor in Paradise.

One of the main reasons that led to the rumors was a picture shared by Jessenia on her Instagram account, which showed several Bachelor Nation alums vacationing, including Chris.

However, she debunked the rumors by sharing a long caption under the same picture that had given rise to the speculations. She wrote “Chris & I had 0 relationship before paradise or this trip.”

Fans believe couple’s exit was unfair

While the romance between Alana and Chris lasted only briefly, fans feel it wasn’t fair to let them go when Pieper and Brandon, who found themselves in a similar situation, are still on the show.

One tweeted, “Ok u guys are my fav but…. why couldn’t you guys have the same energy towards Brendan and Piepar with the Chris and Alana situation when they did the same thing???”

Another wrote, “Okay but why is everyone talking about the Chris/Alana Situation but not coming at Brendan/Pieper?! Something doesn’t sit right with me that they’re not riding for Natasha like they are Jessenia”

“Anyone else catch that Alana said she didn’t want to leave the beach after only being there with Chris for 24 hours? Dear BIP cast, we’ve got some majorly misplaced/projected feelings all due to Brendan & Pieper!,” tweeted another fan.