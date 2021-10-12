Are Chrissy and Chink from Love and Hip Hop together?











Chrissy Monroe and Chink Santana are letting Love and Hip Hop cameras into their romance while they face relationship struggles.

The couple broke up at the end of the season five, and did not return to the show after the season’s reunion special in 2015.

But the duo are now on VH1 viewers’ minds after the tenth season of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta came to a close, while the Miami show is underway.

Several season on since their departure, they haven’t been forgotten about, and so Reality Titbit got the latest update on where they are now.

Chrissy and Chink: Timeline

In 2015, Chrissy joined Love and Hip Hop as a main cast member, while Chink was a supporting star on the show.

The season followed her relationship struggles with rapper Chink Santana and her desires to have a family.

It was revealed that she had previously been with Chink while he was married, before they appeared on the VH1 show.

She also got off birth control and did not tell him.

They then ended their relationship at the end of the show, but Chrissy revealed they would have split regardless of Love and Hip Hop.

Are Chrissy and Chink together?

No, Chrissy and Chink have not been together for years.

Chink Santana, whose real name is Andre Parker, has pretty much gone off the map since he left Love and Hip Hop.

After they broke up on the show, they had a heated Instagram fight in April 2015, when she called Chink’s friend a “Bay Area thot”.

She had reposted a photo of the producer and a mystery woman, before slamming him for an alleged affair. However, he denied they were together.

Chrissy then apologised, and said she has “moved on” from the incident.

Where are Chrissy and Chink now?

Chrissy is now enjoying the single life at 49 years old.

In 2016, Monroe launched her own non-profit foundation Survive to Thrive Global, providing resources to domestic violence survivors.

She is also on the board of directors of Celebrity Cat Walk, raising funds and awareness for National Animal Rescue, alongside Jamie Foxx, Nicole Richie and Melissa Rivers.

Chink, now also 49 years old, no longer has social media and prefers to stay out of the limelight since his VH1 appearance.

Chrissy has stayed very much as a public figure, and focuses on her own brand and shop Serving Looks.

