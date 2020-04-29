Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Ex on the Beach kicked off with its first-ever celebrity series in 2020.

The celebrity edition of the MTV series brought the likes of many reality stars, from Made in Chelsea‘s Miles Nazaire to TOWIE‘s Joey Essex and more.

And much like the original format, Celebrity Ex on the Beach has made viewers at home emotionally involved in the relationships, drama and emotional break-ups of its stars.

For instance, Georgia Harrison and Ashley McKenzie are one of the most talked couples on the show. So, are they still together?

Celebrity Ex on the Beach: Georgia Harrison and Ashley McKenzie

After meeting in the Marbella villa, Ashley got romantically involved with TOWIE‘s Georgia.

The chemistry between them was pretty obvious and they were keen to get to know each other better. Talking to Ashley on Celebrity Ex on the Beach, Georgia said:

I love a lot about your characteristics, I genuinely do. And if we get a chance to go on a date, it’d be nice.

Are Georgia and Ashley still together?

No, Georgia and Ashley are no longer together!

They definitely would have made a great couple, but after the episode on Tuesday (April 28th), Ashley confirmed on Instagram that he and Georgia are not dating anymore.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Ashley wrote: “Now the show is done, me and Georgia are friends as soon many of you lot have asked, I still got love for the girl and any man is lucky to get her.”

Georgia re-shared Ashley’s Story on her Instagram profile, writing: “Love you”, alongside a heart emoji.

Well, at least they have stayed good friends after their appearance on the MTV show!

