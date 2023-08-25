Lottie Moss and Adam Collard developed a romance on Celebs Go Dating. So are Lottie and Adam still together? We’ve got the lowdown on how old they are, their age difference, and what’s going on.

As Celebs Go Dating gets well underway, Lottie and Adam are seen dating different people with the help of the agency’s relationship experts. Despite meeting the public, their heads have also ended up turning to each other. They admitted they slept together during the first week of filming.

Photo by Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Are Lottie and Adam still together?

Yes, Lottie and Adam are confirmed to still be dating. They hooked up on the show more than once, with both admitting there could be something there and would like to explore their romance.

After noticing a spark after meeting, the two ended up spending the night together. And after filming wrapped, on August 15, 2023, they were spotted in a series of cozy public snaps. When she posted a series of snaps with her co-stars, including Adam, he commented: “Cute though.”

Lottie confirmed while appearing on co-star Chloe Burrows‘ podcast Chloe Vs The World on August 24 that she and Adam have a “special connection” despite him not being her type at first.

How old is Lottie Moss?

Lottie is 25 years old and was born on January 9, 1998. The OnlyFans star has dated Machine Gun Kelly, The Vamps member Tristan Evans in 2021, and Made in Chelsea’s Alex Mytton in 2016.

She is the daughter of Inger Solnordal and Peter Moss, with her and the 49-year-old model Kate Moss sharing the same father. Lottie became an OnlyFans model in 2021.

In 2014, Moss signed with Storm Management. Her first featured photoshoot was an appearance in Dazed magazine while her first print editorial was in Teen Vogue.

Photo by Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

How old is Adam Collard?

Adam Collard is a 27-year-old gym owner who rose to fame on Love Island. He didn’t just go on the ITV2 dating show once but twice, leaving the show with Paige, whom he later split from.

Now, he is ready to be in a monogamous relationship, he told the agents. The fitness coach was born on October 26 1995 in Newcastle and has had a similar career to Lottie Moss.

He joined OnlyFans shortly after leaving Love Island in 2018, where he charged users £5 per month to subscribe. Before Love Island, he worked as a personal trainer and now runs The Sculpt Academy.

WATCH CELEBS GO DATING ON E4 SUNDAY TO THURSDAY AT 9 PM