Are Pieper James and Brendan Morais together? Dating rumors explored











It has only been a week since Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 aired and it appears as if Brendan Morais has found himself a partner in Piper James, or at least that’s what the latest rumors suggest. Upon seeing an alleged picture of them together by the beach, fans wonder if Pieper and Brendan are together.

Brendan joined the cast of Bachelor in Paradise last week. For a long time, it has been reported that Peiper from Matt James’ season of The Bachelor would be joining the show too. But, she is yet to be introduced.

(POST BIP SPOILER): They’ve been seen quite a few times since they left BIP together before the final day, but here was Brendan and Pieper yesterday outside of the SLS hotel in Miami. pic.twitter.com/eZvmrzWQ56 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) August 22, 2021

What we know of Pieper and Brendan’s relationship

A few months ago, similar speculation about the two reality stars started swirling on the Internet after reports about Pieper and Brendan spending time together in New York City emerged.

And now, another picture shared by Reality Steve on Twitter has convinced fans that Pieper and Brendan are together, even after the end of Bachelor in Paradise.

The picture shared by the blogger on his Twitter handle sees Pieper with a man whose face isn’t visible, but he has claimed that it’s Brendan.

Are Pieper James and Brendan Morais together?

Rumors about Brendan and Pieper dating were rife in June 2021, when a source claimed that the two were involved romantically. This was reported much before Bachelor in Paradise began filming.

A source told US Weekly that the duo has “mutual friends” and they hung out together. “Pieper and Brendan have been dating for a few weeks now,” they claimed.

“Either he’ll fly to New York and hang with her, or she’ll fly to Boston to hang with him. She was most recently in Boston over Memorial Day weekend and they were even spotted out in public together,” they added further.

It was also said that they were trying to keep their relationship “under wraps” and trying to make long-distance work.

However, neither Brendan nor Pieper addressed these rumors and the former has already appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, meeting new women as they try their shot at love.

Fans anticipate the new arrival

While we saw Brendan hit it off with Natasha Parker in the first episode of Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, fans are waiting eagerly for Pieper’s arrival to see what drama would unfold between her and her alleged beau.

One tweeted, “Everyone: *flirting with Brendan* Pieper:”

Another added: “I just want to see Pieper’s entrance and Brendan’s facial express upon her arrival”

“Brendan may be pretty but i know he’s just biding his time until pieper comes onto the beach #bachelorinparadise,” wrote another on Twitter.

i just want to see pieper’s entrance and brendan’s facial express upon her arrival 👀 #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/k4lmqm42wv — Montana S. Williams (@MontanaSymone) August 17, 2021