









Bachelor in Paradise season 8 has come to an end but are Shanae and Joey from the cast together after the show?

The two-night finale of the ABC show has fans hooked. Many are curious to see which couples make it out of paradise and are able to sustain a healthy relationship in the real world.

The contestants’ choices at the finale included staying together without engagement, considering getting engaged or even hitched, or breaking up in front of the whole world.

Are Shanae and Joey together after Bachelor In Paradise?

Unfortunately, Shanae and Joey part ways at the finale.

During the final rose ceremony, Bachelor In Paradise host Jesse Palmer made it clear that giving a rose meant “you can see a future with this woman.”

The twin Joey and Justin handed their roses to Shanae and Florence respectively, meaning they did see a potential future with the two ladies.

However, despite Joey’s desire to continue their relationship after the show, Shanae disagreed and the couple ended up breaking up.

Bachelor In Paradise: Are Brandon Jones And Serene Russell still together?

Shanae points out their age difference to Joey

“I feel like I’m your fun cool aunt and not your girlfriend,” a tearful Shanae tells Joey. She also mentions that Joey still lives with his parents.

While Shanae is 30 years old, Joey is 24.

“I just don’t think it’s there,” she says, ending their brief romance. Shanae leaves paradise alone in a van.

Meanwhile, Joey’s brother Justin and Florence mutually decide that their relationship is over too.

Hence the twins leave paradise just as they came in – together and without a relationship.

Only two couples put a ring on it this season

At the end of the show, only two couples end up getting engaged.

One is Victoria and Johnny and the other is Brandon and Serene.

However, Reality Steve claimed that Johnny and Victoria could not sustain their relationship outside of the show.

The Bachelor Nation blogger said on his podcast in October 2022 that they broke up around early September 2022.

