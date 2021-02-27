Are Shavel and Quaylon still together? Love After Lockup post-filming updates!











Shavel and Quaylon’s relationship is followed on We TV’s Love After Lockup, but it doesn’t come without issues. So, are they still together?

With the bars removed from keeping them separate, couples who have a new-found freedom together are followed by cameras.

Shavel and Quaylon are one couple whose relationship is aired on Love After Lockup, with Shavel demanding a wedding within 30 days.

So, are the couple still together? What happened after filming?

Screenshot: Quaylon Pops Up on Shavel! 😱 Life After Lockup, WE tv Youtube

Meet Shavel and Quaylon

Mum-of-one Shavel Moore is a reality TV star on Love After Lockup.

Quaylon Adams, who appears alongside her, was in prison for armed robbery for 12 years, and was put behind bars at the age of 17.

Top Gear Series 30: Trailer | BBC Trailers

Shavel has a daughter called Mielah, who already owns a hair collection business, and calls Quaylon “daddy”, who is not her biological father.

They are thought to have been in a relationship for almost a year.

MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT: Who is Pastor Calvin Roberson?

Shavel and Quaylon on Love After Lockup

Shavel Moore and Quaylon Adams have had backlash from the start, with each of their families unapproving of their relationship.

They have been through their fair share of drama, after Shavel found flirty messages on Quaylon’s phone and kicked him out of their home.

Since then, Quaylon has been trying to win her back.

Recent episodes saw Quaylon getting on one knee and proposing to Shavel, with her hoping to get married to him within 30 days.

However, Quaylon starts to have doubts when their family objects.

Whew the way Quaylon proposed to Shavel it was def a shut up and take me back proposal 😂 #Loveafterlockup — Myra 💋💗💚 (@_beautifulmyra) February 20, 2021

RHONJ: Who is David Principe? Meet Dolores Catania’s boyfriend!

Are Shavel and Quaylon still together?

No

While it’s clear that Shavel was wary about getting back with Quaylon, Quaylon recently revealed he isn’t currently dating anyone at the moment.

Speaking on the Domenick Nati Show, he said him and Shavel are working through their issues right now. He said:

We’re at a point in our life where it’s shaky and we’re trying to figure it out. I’m working so hard, I’m trying to get my career off the ground.

The couple don’t often feature on each other’s Instagram profiles as it is, but were thought to have been together at the beginning of January.

Quaylon, who can be followed at @quaylon60, is currently working on his career as a rapper and entrepreneur, and regularly visits Mielah.

WATCH LOVE AFTER LOCKUP ON WE TV EVERY FRIDAY AT 8PM/9PM PST

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK