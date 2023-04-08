Love Is Blind fans are dreading the day that the show comes to an end, so here’s what we know about the Love Is Blind spin-offs.

The third batch of Love Is Blind episodes have landed on Netflix and the heat has certainly risen after the engaged couples returned to the Seattle filming location.

However, with the end of Love Is Blind in sight fans want to know if there will be a spin-off series for them to tune into.

Are there any Love Is Blind spin-offs?

Yes, there are multiple Love Is Blind spin-offs including Love Is Blind: Japan which released season 1 in 2022.

There is also Love Is Blind: Brazil which currently has 2 seasons that released in 2021 and 2022. However, Love Is Blind: Brazil is also set to release a third season in 2023.

Love Is Blind: UK and Love Is Blind: Sweden is also currently in production which will give u a ton of content to watch after Love Is Blind season four ends.

What to watch after Love Is Blind season 4

Netflix’s Love is Blind Spin-Off Series titled, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On has been a real success. The show is hosted by the same presenters, Nick and Vanessa Lachey, and is created by the same people as Love is Blind.

It also has a similar premise as 6 couples live with other people for 3 weeks then back with their original partners for the rest of the 3 weeks. They are then given the ultimatum to either get married or move on.

Another fantastic spin-off to tune into is called Love is Blind: After the Altar. The show sees the cast reunite to give updates on how their love lives are going since the series finale.

Six months after filming ended, fans get to catch up with the stars and see how their relationships have lasted. Fans can’t wait for the Love Is Blind season 4 cast update.

Love Is Blind gets a UK spinoff on Netflix

Love Is Blind: UK will hit screens in 2024 and will see singletons go on multiple blind dates in hopes of finding their perfect match.

In fact, it wasn’t long ago that Netflix UK and Ireland asked citizens who were looking for love to apply for the UK version. On February 8, the Netflix Twitter account asked anyone who was over the age of 18, to send in their applications.

Sadly fans won’t get to see US super couple Nick Lachey and Vanessa host the British version of Love Is Blind. Whilst the new host has not been confirmed, fans can’t wait to see who it will be.

