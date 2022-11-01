









Bachelor In Paradise cast mate Victoria Fuller formed a connection with newcomer Alex Bordyukov during her week away from Johnny DePhillipo, but are Victoria and Alex still together?

The love triangles and even quadrangles on the dating show have left many fans confused over the seasons. One of Bachelor In Paradise season 3’s most talked about love triangles is the one with Victoria, Alex, and Johnny.

Johnny developed strong feelings for Victoria and did not date anyone when she was away for a week. However, she ended up forming a connection with one of the beach’s most desirable hunks, Alex, during her time away.

Despite Johnny and Victoria’s chemistry, fans also began rooting for Victoria and Alex.

Warning: Bachelor in Paradise season 8 spoilers ahead

Are Victoria and Alex still together?

Sadly for fans who were rooting for the two hotties, they did not end up together.

When Victoria started warming up to Alex, she confessed saying: “I hate that I feel this way, but I’m a little open to Alex now.”

The 28-year-old admitted that she and Alex, 33, were on the same trajectory in life.

She also admitted to Alex that she was hesitant to connect with him at first because she already had a connection with Johnny back on the beach.

“Alex is sweet. He’s kind and he wants the same things that I do. I love that he said, ‘I just want to pursue you,’” she expresses. “I want to give Alex a chance because he deserves it and I deserve it. He’s somebody I could actually see myself ending up with. I just don’t know what that looks like with Johnny in the picture.”

Despite her strong feelings for Alex, Victoria ended up choosing Johnny over him.

Victoria and Johnny got engaged at the end of Bachelor In Paradise

Johnny and Victoria are one of two couples who get engaged in the season 8 finale, Stylecaster notes.

The latter accidentally confirmed that she and Johnny ended up together after posting an Instagram Story in August 2022 of her and her beau at the grocery store, the outlet notes.

However, Johnny and Victoria’s romance was also not meant to last.

Bachelor Nation blogger Reality Steve confirmed (per Sylecaster) on his podcast in October 2022 that the duo had broken up around early September 2022.

What are their professions?

The love triangle between Victoria, Johnny and Alex on Bachelor In Paradise certainly has fans invested.

Here’s a look at what each of them does for a living.

Johnny is a 25-year-old realtor who hails from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He was previously a contestant on The Bachelorette season 19, starring Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.

As per his Linkedin, Johnny works as the Real Estate Agent with Compass.

Victoria is a 28-year-old medical sales representative from Virginia Beach, Virginia. She’s a contestant on The Bachelor season 24 starring Peter Weber.

She also works as an influencer and is signed to the agency, Socialyte.

Alex is 33 years old and works as Informations System Supervisor at Sutton Leasing, a vehicle leasing service.

