Bachelor fans think Susie Evans will ‘self-eliminate’ when Clayton beds two finalists













After seeing the previews for the upcoming episodes, we've known from the start The Bachelor tells not one but three women he's in love with them but, as the fantasy suites approach, fans think Clayton won't be the only one to break some shocking news.

After watching the latest preview of Monday night’s episode, fans are convinced front-runner Susie Evans will self-eliminate.

Susie gives Clayton an ultimatum

The preview of the episode has fans going wild as Clayton not only tells Susie he loves her during their overnight date but tells Rachel and Gabby the same thing!

From what we can see, Susie appears happy with Clayton’s declaration of love but her attitude quickly changes as she appears to set boundaries for him and his other upcoming dates.

The clip was labelled “The Ultimatum” and Susie gave him just that as she told her potential husband there are certain things she can’t compromise on.

Fans convinced she self-eliminates

The clip doesn’t show us much – but it doesn’t really need to! After Susie tells Clayton about her “rules”, the video cuts to Clayton storming out of a room and yelling “she just completely destroyed me”.

The clip shocked audiences as it’s the most upset we’ve seen the bachelor throughout the entire series, which has led fans to speculate Susie dropped a BIG bombshell during their date.

Fans were even more convinced as the end of the clip showed the couple struggling in their partnership as they reach the end of The Bachelor journey. Susie says:

I shouldn’t have to ask my future husband to not sleep with somebody else. Susie Evans, The Bachelor

Lol this is me pic.twitter.com/W3W8bE4BRi — susie evans (@ThenSusieSaid) March 3, 2022

Fans have compared the situation to Madi Prewett

Fans saw similarities in Susie and Clayton to Madi Prewet’s situation when she decided to self-eliminate on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor.

When the preview was released, Twitter blew up with opinions and speculations, including:

I wonder if Susie self eliminates because he slept with 2 of the 3? Twitter

I think Susie self eliminates based on the clips we have of the F3 ceremony and her not being there, and it’s also maybe why Clayton was talking about her some type of way in his interviews. Twitter

Is Susie gonna do what Madison did on Peter’s season?? Twitter

We will have to wait until the episode is released next week to find out what went down in the fantasy suites and we can’t lie – we are buzzing for it!

