Bachelor in Paradise: What is the 'boom boom' room?

It all starts with a date, until a potential couple hits it off and possibly ends up in the ‘boom boom’ room, which appears to be a new show addition.

We waited two years for this season to hit the ABC channel, and since it returned, it didn’t take long for Maurissa and Riley to test the room out.

Following their date – which involved a lot of s*xual tension – they hit it off and ended up in bed together in the ‘boom boom’ room. Let’s head inside…

What is the ‘boom boom’ room?

The ‘boom boom’ room is where couples go to be intimate

The room is situated on a secluded beach resort in Playa Escondida, Sayulita, Mexico, which is about a mile away from town.

Nested in a beachfront setting surrounded by hills, the nature-filled location is considered to have clean air and beautiful rooms.

Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian became the first Bachelor in Paradise season 7 stars to try out the room, where they were seen kissing.

The end of the episode showed them laying in the ‘boom boom’ room bed together, which is expected to be where other potential couples may go.

Some viewers have accused producers of copying reality dating show Are You The One?, which has had a ‘boom boom’ room for couples to enter.

Did #BachelorInParadise straight up steal the “Boom boom room” from Are You The One, name, concept, and all? Nobody’s said it on past seasons of BIP and it was a classic staple on AYTO, now multiple cast members are saying it? What is happening? — spicy brycey (@furgerNbryes) August 25, 2021

Inside the Bachelor in Paradise room

The ‘boom boom’ room is essentially a cosy room with a four-poster bed in, surrounded by white curtains, and is where couples go to get intimate.

It has dim, romantic lighting, providing pretty much the perfect setting for two ABC stars to ‘get to know each other better’.

The bed is covered in colourful stripy pillows, with a blue and white striped duvet cover. A white net curtain with patterned wallpaper sits behind it.

Several viewers have brought up the idea of heading to the ‘boom boom’ room during this season, a new place which viewers have not seen before.

First couple to the Boom Boom Room 👀 #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/XnQ8hYcsfM — Shared News (@sharednews) August 25, 2021

Viewers react to ‘boom boom’ room

Looking through Twitter, there are several memes to accompany Maurissa and Riley’s entrance into the ‘boom boom’ room.

Fans were in shock at how quick they advanced to the cosy section of the beach location, following just one date together.

A viewer said: “Damn. Didn’t know you could get a fast pass to the boom boom room. #BachelorinParadise.”

Many were shocked that their time in the room was being aired on national TV for all to see, as there appeared to be something private going on.

Another said: “Omg is this the first BOOM BOOM ROOM and why am I seeing it on National TV.”

“A camera in the boom boom room?”, wrote a confused fan.

The producers while Maurissa and Riley are having ‘fun’ in the boom boom room #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/uJty3Wmt3F — sleepy (@shawtycorner) August 25, 2021

WHAT ON EARTHHHHHH – BUT LIKE OMG. BOOM BOOM ROOM SO SOON. FREAKING OUT. #bachelorinparadise pic.twitter.com/VEZg3LH7Mx — Jaclyn Isis (@jaclynisis) August 25, 2021

