Keeping up with the twists and turns of ITV’s Love Island can be difficult at times. Contestants are brutally dumped from the island while new faces stride into the villa every so often.

Episode 38 saw the arrival of three newcomers. Harley Brash, Greg O’Shea and India Reynolds all joined the likes of Ovie, Chris, Maura and co!

India decided to take funny guy Chris Taylor on a first date during the episode which saw her reveal her job as a model. However, India didn’t mention what type of modelling she does.

She’s had a long career in modelling. So, here’s everything you need to know about India’s page 3 work!

India on Page 3

The stunning brunette took Chris Taylor out on a date during episode 38 and spoke of her occupation as a model. India even struck a pose for Chris who then attempted one himself and dubbed it ‘The Marmalade Crumpet’.

But it turns out that India isn’t just any old model, she’s a Page 3 model who has posed for the likes of FHM, Nuts, Loaded, Front and Zoo.

It looks like it was in her early twenties that India really got into Page 3 modelling as she can be seen in younger days posing next to Lucy Pinder for Nuts magazine.

It turns out that India’s been modelling for years as she’s 28 now. According to Mandatory.com, India’s bust size is a natural 32DD and her Page 3 career took off in 2009 when she entered the “Page 3 Idol” competition.

India Reynolds’ modelling career

India’s Instagram only goes back as far as 2016 but even then you can see that she’s modelling.

She poses in Oh Polly clothing, Victoria’s Secret underwear, advertises phone case company Skinny Dip and wears garments from PrettyLittleThing, too.

It looks as though India keeps her Instagram pretty tame posing in underwear at the most. And it doesn’t look as though she uses Twitter.

India is represented by modelling agency IMM Models and she’s listed as an influencer on their site.

Has India modelled nude?

The brunette beauty has a massive following on Instagram with over 290,000 followers. But as a former Page 3 model, she doesn’t currently post many implied-nude images.

India has modelled topless and is said to pose for her own calendar every year since 2010. The Sun reported that India posed topless poolside before entering the Love Island villa, however, the images are from 2011.

Today it looks as though India’s career is moving in a different direction with her lingerie website live and her venture as a vegan chef being successful. You can follow India’s vegan chef account here.

