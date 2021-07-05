How tall is Blake Moynes? Height compared to The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston!

Blake Moynes reached new heights on The Bachelorette, when he surprised Katie Thurston. So Reality Titbit explored how tall he is…
After Thomas Jacobs was eliminated by Katie from the competition, she was shocked to later find former The Bachelorette star Blake arrive at her door.
She offered him to stay in the contest. And since then, fans may have been wondering what Blake’s height is compared to Katie.
It has always been thought that Blake is tall, but the exact measurements have remained a mystery for several viewers. But wait no longer.
Fans react to Blake Moynes’ height
Blake – who is almost 31 – is noticeably tall, which fans haven’t let go amiss.
And it’s not the first time that viewers have realised his height, as it is something that was often being commented on in previous seasons.
During Tayshia’s season, one fan said: “Sorry I know he’s literally getting sent home but I’m gonna need a height check on Blake, it looks like he and Tayshia are the same size #theBachelorette.”
Fans discussed whether they found Blake attractive as soon as he arrived in The Bachelorette house, with his height playing a common factor.
How tall is Blake Moynes?
- 6 ft 6
Blake has actually been called “Big Blake” in the past, as a reference to how tall he is, and is now known for this nickname.
However, he isn’t the tallest contestant compared to some of the other men lining up to win Katie Thurston over.
Thomas Jacobs, for example, is 6 ft 6 in height!
Katie Thurston: Height
Katie Thurston is reportedly 5 ft 5 in height.
This means that Blake is significantly taller than her, in comparison.
Fans have been led to think he is the same height as former The Bachelorette star Tayshia, who is just as tall as Katie Thurston.
