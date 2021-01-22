Bling Empire: Who is Guy Tang's husband? Netflix star's love life explored!











Guy Tang is just one of several wealthy Asians living it up in Los Angeles, as seen on Netflix’s Bling Empire. So who is his husband?

The reality TV series has grown in popularity since it aired season 1, showing what really happens within their relationships, homes and parties.

Guy, who is close friends with Kane Lim and Kim Lee, starred in a scene which involved finding Anna Shay’s penis pump in the bathroom.

Fans have loved watching Guy across season 1 of Bling Empire. So who is his husband? Let’s have a look into his love life…

Who is Guy Tang?

Guy, 39, is an American singer-songwriter who stars in Bling Empire.

The music artist recently released his #More2Me album in 2020 (with music videos starring his co-stars!), following several song releases since 2018.

Guy is also known for being a hairdresser, and is the creator behind hairstyling business Guy Tang Mydentity.

He also has at least 2.26 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, which features several hair tutorials, as well as music videos.

Who is Guy Tang’s husband?

Almar Guevarra

He is a full-time brain cancer research nurse, and styles Guy’s hair for him!

From Manila, Philippines, Almar is believed to be in his thirties.

Almar also helped Guy look after his dog Mimi for several years, who sadly passed away a few weeks ago.

Guy Tang and Almar’s relationship

Guy and Almar have been together for around 11 years!

It was revealed that Guy fell in love when Almar serenaded him with Mariah Carey’s Circles, which happened when they first met.

Guy revealed on a YouTube video that he came out when he was 27, meaning that him and Almar got together around a year later.

