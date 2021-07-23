Are Brandon Jennings and Angela Simmons together? Kids and past with Sakoya!











Angela Simmons has been dating a mystery man during the latest Growing Up Hip Hop season, who is rumored to be Brandon Jennings.

His name was uncovered when Sakoya Wynter showed up on the show, to reveal that Brandon is her baby daddy who Angela had a romance with.

Sakoya claims that Brandon and Angela had an alleged affair while they were together, which led to uproar amongst fans watching the WE tv show.

Viewers now have questions about who he is, as well as his children. Plus, Reality Titbit can reveal what happened between Brandon and Angela.

Who is Brandon Jennings?

Brandon is a former 31-year-old American basketball player.

Born on 23rd September, 1989, in Compton, California, he previously studied at the Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia.

He is best known for playing for the Milwaukee Bucks, and now describes himself as an NBA vet [veteran].

Brandon’s Instagram bio now states that he is an entrepreneur, who owns shopping and retail brand Tuff Crowd.

Brandon Jennings and Angela Simmons

Brandon and Angela dated between March and May, in 2013.

Teyana Taylor was previously dating him, and accused the GUHH star of trying to steal her man, before their break-up in 2014.

Tae Heckard was allegedly hooking up with Brandon behind Teyana’s back.

Fans have guessed that Brandon Jennings could be who Angela Simmons has been dating, but this is currently unconfirmed by the star.

It comes after Sakoya Wynter walked in, and was ready to confront Angela for dating her baby daddy while they were in a relationship.

During this GUHH season, Angela has also been dating Daniel Jacobs, 34, an American boxed and two-time middleweight world champion.

Who are Brandon Jennings’ kids?

Brandon’s sons are Legend “Truth” Jennings and Deuce

Brandon and Sakoya Wynter’s son is currently 10 years old, according to Whos Dated Who. Fans are confused, as they did not know about her.

The former couple were together for two months, around October 2009, but Brandon has never revealed the identity of who Legend’s mom is.

He also welcomed a son with ex-fiance Tae Heckard, who is called Deuce. He was born in November 2015, around the same time they split up.

Brandon also is thought to have another baby mom called Brittany Bryant. The couple had their son before 2013.

She spoke out by accusing him of cheating on her with his first son’s mother in a Facebook post, around the time of August 2013.

My 1st Born Legend “Truth” Jennings. Happy 8th Birthday! Man time is flying!!!! Such a Great Kid & Great Big Brother. Love you Son! 🤙🏾🖤 Posted by Brandon Jennings on Monday, September 24, 2018

