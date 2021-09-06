What happened between Brendan and Pieper from Bachelor in Paradise?











Brendan and Natasha were just getting along swimmingly, until Pieper turned up to Bachelor in Paradise. We explored what happened next…

Viewers are already getting protective over Natasha Parker, after a preview showed Brendan Morais going on a date with Pieper James.

Rumors are now circulating that Brendan and Pieper could now be dating, so Reality Titbit has addressed them and tried to get to the bottom of it.

Brendan Morais and Natasha Parker

Brendan and Natasha were hitting it off and getting close, until Pieper made a surprise arrival and threw a spanner in the works.

Before her arrival, Brendan reassured Natasha that things were casual with Pieper – Matt James’ ex – before he entered Bachelor in Paradise.

They have been building a connection since the start of this ABC season, which has included issues, like Demi choosing him for a date.

However, Brendan cut things off with Demi Burnett, despite making out with her, and focused on Natasha instead.

In a recent episode, she told Joe Amabile that she felt like something was missing in her relationship with Brendan.

When the question came up about Pieper, Brendan denied the rumors.

I will not know peace if Natasha doesn't make Brendan cry for playing her. #BachelorInParadise — Kay (@kaysaysnay) September 6, 2021

Brendan and Pieper: What are the rumors?

Several rumors claim that Brendan and Pieper may be together.

The speculation started circulating that Brendan may have dated Pieper pre-Bachelor in Paradise, which he claims was nothing serious.

When Brendan went on a date with Demi, he told her:

Pieper and I, we’ve hung out. We spent some time together, we’ve communicated, we’ve enjoyed each other’s company and that’s that. There’s no relationship.

When Natasha asked what Brendan would do if Pieper showed up on the beach, he said his conversations with Natasha have been deeper.

Are Brendan and Pieper dating now?

Yes, Brendan and Pieper are now reportedly dating.

Spoiler alert! Brendan actually is thought to leave the show with Pieper.

Despite the storyline that they may have dated before the season, they are now officially dating post-show, according to reports.

Viewers can expect to see Brendan break up with Natasha, and decide to leave after being criticized for keeping their relationship a secret.

Blogger Stephen Carbone (Reality Steve) reported the spoilers, while a Stylecaster report confirmed they continue to be in a relationship.

