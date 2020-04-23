Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Too Hot to Handle is the perfect binge-worthy series on Netflix during the lockdown. There are just 8 episodes in the first season, so some of us have watched the entire series in one go!

The dating show follows hot singles sent to a luxurious retreat in Mexico to learn the importance of spiritual relationships as opposed to constant sexual contact.

Bryce Hirschberg made a surprise arrival in episode 3 of the series, bragging about his busy love life in Cali and posh yacht lifestyle.

So, what is Bryce’s net worth?

Who is Bryce Hirschberg?

Bryce is a 29-year-old writer, producer, actor and director.

He studied Film Production at Loyola Marymount University in LA, California and has produced two short movies.

For instance, one of his most popular projects is the 2017 film Counterfeiters which scooped the Netflix star multiple film awards. Some of these are Best Director Drama and Best Picture Drama at Film Fest LA and the Silver Award at the North American Film Awards.

Bryce Hirschberg’s yacht

The Netflix star revealed that he lives in a yacht in Santa Monica, LA.

Given that Bryce works in the film industry, he must make enough to afford such a posh lifestyle, hosting parties for friends and living the ultimate “la dolce vita”.

Bryce’s boat has a dedicated Instagram page which you can find under the handle @boatchronicles. The bio on the page has Bryce and his brother Barret Insta profiles’ tagged, suggesting that Bryce might have bought the boat with his brother.

Plus, Bryce gave a private tour to fellow Netflix co-stars who enjoyed a day out together last summer.

Bryce Hirschberg: Net worth

Bryce’s net worth in 2020 is unknown.

But since he’s released and produced just two short movies, the Netflix star is still at the start of his career as a film star and producer.

And following his stint on Too Hot to Handle, Bryce might land more appearances in movies and reality shows.

WATCH TOO HOT TO HANDLE ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK