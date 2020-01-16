Olivia is a 24-year-old pizza obsessed freelance writer. As well as blogging about everything lifestyle on her Dungarees & Donuts website, she’s totally obsessed with reality TV. In fact, she’s so obsessed that she even enjoys shows like 90 Day Fiancé!

If you’re a long-time fan of Love Island, you’re likely to be acquainted with the phrase “I’ve got a text” followed by some loud squealing.

The episode last night (January 15th 2020) saw the girls receive a text, letting them know there will be two new boys heading into the villa.

Later on in the episode, Sophie Piper was shown taking a picture of fellow contestant Mike Boateng in the ‘dog house’ after ditching new Islander Jess Gale for his original match, Leanne Amaning.

Following on from Sophie taking the photo, it has left fans wondering are Love Island contestants allowed to use their phones?

Can Love Island contestants use their phones?

It’s no secret that the Love Island contestants have phones throughout the series, but who’s phones are they?

When Islanders enter the villa they are provided with a phone to use for their time in the villa. The production team giving them a phone as opposed to them using their own as allows the show to keep tabs on what is going on.

So, although the cast are allowed phones, they’re not their personal phones. But that still leaves the question of what are the phones for?

What can they do on the phones?

Former contestant Joanna Chimonides told The Sun Online that you can get pictures, videos and text other Islanders.

All information regarding relationships has to be said on camera as opposed to via the phones so the viewers don’t miss anything.

Producers of the show also contact contestants via the phones to let them know of an upcoming challenge.

Does this affect the show?

Without the phones, the Islanders would be unable to take selfies and share their journey in the villa.

Harley Judge, from Love Island 2017, revealed to OK! Online, that the phones are also provided so Love Island can contact you about any big events due to happen in the villa.

Despite their being Islanders chat available via text; most of the contestants don’t bother with the phones, Harley also advised.

